Community Update

Classes

“ANIMAL ADAPTATIONS” – TOT: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday; Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St.; $15 for one child and one adult; $15 for each additional child; register at www.sciencecentral.org/programs/programs-on-site/tots-science-pre-k.html.

Fundraisers

GAERTE'S FISH/TENDERLOIN FRY: Drive through 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday; Aldersgate Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road; $12 meal; pre-sale tickets also available at the church office.

MCMILLEN HEALTH'S 40TH ANNIVERSARY GALA: 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; for more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/mcmillen-healths-40th-anniversary-celebration-tickets-162989212121.

“CELEBRITIES ACT UP” – MASQUERADE MONOLOGUES: 6 p.m. Oct. 8; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main. St; hosted by Fort Wayne Civic Theatre; $150 tickets at https://wedoauctions.com/tickets/fwcivic/tix_1; bidding for silent auction starting Oct. 1 at https://wedoauctions.com/bidapp/index.php?slug=fwcivic.

Library

LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: 203 W. Spring St., LaGrange, 260-463-2841; 6 p.m. Saturday; “Luca” movie and popcorn provided.

Organizations

LAOTTO SCHOOL REUNION: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday; Cultivate Church, 500 S. Main St., LaOtto; refreshments and social hour; bring canned or nonperishable foods to donate; questions at 260-347-1617.