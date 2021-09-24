Arts Update

AUDITIONS: Ecstatic Theatrics will have auditions from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at TekVenture, 1550 Griffin St., for “Halloweirdity in the Twistful Meadow” for child and adult actors. Auditions will also be for “Little Orphant Annie.” For more information, go to http://www.ecstatic-theatrics.com or call 750-9013.

PUPPET WORKSHOP: A class to make a giant parade puppet will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at TekVenture, 1550 Griffin St. The puppets will be used at the Twistful Meadow beginning in mid-October. For more information, go to www.ecstatic-theatrics.com.

NEW DIRECTOR: Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts announced a new executive director Wednesday. Lakesha Green of Syracuse, New York was chosen for the position, which will bring her to the Warsaw area in October. Green, who has a theater arts degree, recently had been director of youth programs coordinator at the Redhouse Arts Center in Syracuse. She also previously taught in public schools as theater arts director.