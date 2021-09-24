Out & About

COMEDY

FRIDAY

Laughs for Literacy – 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.; featuring Second City, improv comedy group from Chicago; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $65 show only, $95 VIP; benefits Literacy Alliance; https://literacyalliance.networkforgood.com/events/31817-laughs-for-literacy

TUESDAY

Ryan Niemiller – 7:30 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, Wabash; $20; honeywellarts.org or 260-563-1102.

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

SATURDAY

Go Live! Spotlight on the Arts – Features Fort Wayne Ballet and Fort Wayne Philharmonic; 7 p.m.; Freimann Square, 200 E. Main St.; free; food trucks on the plaza beginning at 5:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Singles Dance – 6 to 9:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Road.

WEDNESDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

THURSDAY

“Diversions 21” – Fort Wayne Ballet; 7 p.m.; Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St.; tickets start at $35; artstix.org, 422-4226 or fortwayneballet.org; ends Oct. 2.

FESTIVALS

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Bluffton Street Fair – Various times and events; for more information, go to blufftonstreetfair.com.

SATURDAY

Korea Festival – 2 to 5 p.m.; First Presbyterian Theater, 300 W. Wayne St.; celebration of Korean arts, culture, food and history; koreafestival-fw.com.

Feather Fest – 1 to 4 p.m.; Lindenwood Nature Preserve, 600 Lindenwood Ave.; family-fun birding event; guided hikes, crafts and activities and live birds from Soarin' Hawk; free.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Forks of the Wabash Pioneer Festival – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; Huntington County Fairgrounds, Huntington; $3 adults, $1 students (includes college students with an ID) and free for ages 5 and younger; pioneerfestival.org.

SUNDAY

Be River SmART: Clean Drains Fort Wayne Fest – Noon to 4 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; mural art focused on storm drains, music, dance performances, food, activities, ride aboard Sweet Breeze canal boat; also, giveaway by City Utilities of board game “Cloudburst,” which focuses on what happens when it rains.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Outreach to Space,” opens Saturday through Jan. 2; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $10 ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. Special Abilities Days Tuesday; presented by AWS Foundation; free with pre-registration for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caretakers; go to sciencecentral.org to register.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Visions of the Old West” garden exhibit, ends Nov. 14; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $5 adults, $3 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar” exhibit, featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; also, a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage in Chicago on display until Aug. 15, 2022; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; info at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Sauder Village – 22611 Ohio 2, Archbold, Ohio; $20 adults, $14 ages 6 to 16, free ages 5 and younger; hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, closed Tuesday; 800-590-9755 or www.saudervillage.org; through Oct. 31.

SUNDAY, MONDAY AND THURSDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

SATURDAY

Free Family Fishing Day – 8 to 11 a.m.; Promenade Park, south dock, 202 W. Superior St.

Intergenerational Fishing Derby – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Lakeside Park, 1401 Lake Ave.; fishermen over the age of 50 can bring a partner under the age of 50; only one partner per person; lunch begins at noon; free, but pre-registration required by calling 427-6460.

Flow the St. Joe – Canoe and kayak event on St. Joseph River; sign in from 9 to 10 a.m. at Grabill Road public access site, 10999 Grabill Road; paddle begins at Spencerville covered bridge and boats can be dropped off there; $30 ages 18 and older, $20 for 17 and younger.

TUESDAY

Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Turnstone, 3320 N. Clinton St.; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

ALL WEEKEND

Fall Builders' Showcase – 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; hosted by Home Builders' Association of Fort Wayne; features tour of 15 homes and three villas; free admission; hbafortwayne.com/showcase or call 420-2020.

Fort Wayne Children's Zoo – 3411 Sherman Blvd.; $15 ages 19 to 61, $13 ages 62 and older and $11 ages 2 to 18; hours, kidszoo.org.

FRIDAY

Historic West Main Street Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; 1936 W. Main St.; operated by Nebraska Neighborhood Association; ends Oct. 29.

Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe Neighborhood, 2518 Winter St.; through fall; johnniemaefarm.com; ends Nov. 19.

SATURDAY

Art at the Riverside – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; juried art fair features more than 40 artists, food and music; Riverside Gardens, Leo-Cedarville; hosted by Leo Cedarville Foundation.

Community chess – Noon to 6 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; hosted by chess clubs Fort Chess and Take a Stan; free.

2021 Barn Tour – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; hosted by Indiana Barn Foundation; self-guided tour of eight stops that include more than 10 heritage barns in northern Allen and southern DeKalb counties; tour begins at Acres Land Trust Dustin Barn, 1958 Chapman Road, Huntertown, where tickets are available; $20, free for children ages 16 and younger with an adult; www.indianabarns.org/events.

Fall Haute Gathering Market – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road; $5, free for ages 18 and younger; free parking; facebook.hautegatheringmarkets.

Chess and Chill – 3 to 7:30 p.m.; Impact Center, 3420 Paulding Road; hosted by Take a Stan Chess Club.

ARCH walking tour – “History of Downtown”; 10 a.m.; meet at One Summit Square plaza, corner of Calhoun and Wayne streets; admission charged; for more information, go to archfw.org.

Stargazing – Offered by Fort Wayne Astronomical Society; begins one hour after sunset and continuing two hours; Star*Quest Observatory, Jefferson Township Park, 1720 S. Webster Road, New Haven; continues every clear Saturday night through November; fortwayneastronomicalsociety.com.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 block of Warsaw Street; southsidefarmersmarket.com; ends mid-December.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr Street downtown.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor market at McCulloch Park, 1795 Broadway.

Downtown Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; Honeywell Center/Wabash Elks parking lot, Cass and Market streets, Wabash.

Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; ends Oct. 31.

Auburn Farmers Market – 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Courthouse Square, Auburn; also, Wednesday; through October.

SUNDAY

Broadway Street Stroll – 1 to 6 p.m.; features businesses along Broadway; for participating businesses, go to Facebook @BroadwayStreetStroll.

Old Fort Coin Club Coin and Currency Show – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road; free admission and parking.

Record and CD Show – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Classic Cafe, 4832 Hillegas Road; 50 tables of vinyl records and music memorabilia.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.

WEDNESDAY

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoor market at McCulloch Park, 1795 Broadway.

THURSDAY

ARCH walking tour – “Haunted Wells Street”; 7 p.m.; meet at the corner of Wells and Fourth streets; admission charged; for more information, go to archfw.org.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“The World According to Snoopy” – Purdue University Fort Wayne Department of Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Williams Theatre, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $18 adults, $16 seniors, $5 students and children age 18 and younger; pfw.edu/theatre or 481-6555; ends Oct. 2.

“The Wolves” – First Presbyterian Theater; 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; 300 W. Wayne St.; $16 adults, $8 for children and students with ID, $50 for four-ticket flex pass; firstpresfortwayne.org/theater or 422-4226.

“The Charitable Sisterhood of the Second Trinity Victory Church” – All for One Productions; 7:30 Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday; PPG Arts Lab, 300 E. Main St.; tickets from $11 to $20; allforonefw.org or 422-4226.

“Sister Act” – Wabash Area Community Theater; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Honeywell Center, Wabash; $20 adults, $10 students; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

SATURDAY

“Of Sound Mind” – Pulse Opera House; online mini series based on the case of John W. Terrell who was accused of shooting and killing his son-in-law in Wells County; 55 actors read for the mini series; new half-hour episode with lights, sound, projections and costumes is released at noon each Saturday through mid-October; $5 to watch on showtix4u.com.