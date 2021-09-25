GUIDELIGHT

Special event

University of Saint Francis will celebrate its patron saint, Francis of Assisi, with the following free events at its campus, 2701 Spring St.:

• Blessing of Pets: 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at Brookside Mansion.

• The Transitus: 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at Saint Francis Chapel. Mass will follow at 7:30 p.m.

• Mass for the Feast of Saint Francis, 11 a.m. Oct. 4 at Saint Francis Chapel.

• “Environmental Sustainability, Social Justice and St. Francis” at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the North Campus Auditorium, 2702 Spring St.

The university also will be accepting donations of personal care items for adults, children and infants to benefit Vincent Village.

