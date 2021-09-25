The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, September 25, 2021 1:00 am

    GUIDELIGHT

    Special event

    University of Saint Francis will celebrate its patron saint, Francis of Assisi, with the following free events at its campus, 2701 Spring St.:

    • Blessing of Pets: 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at Brookside Mansion.

    • The Transitus: 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at Saint Francis Chapel. Mass will follow at 7:30 p.m.

    • Mass for the Feast of Saint Francis, 11 a.m. Oct. 4 at Saint Francis Chapel.

    • “Environmental Sustainability, Social Justice and St. Francis” at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the North Campus Auditorium, 2702 Spring St.

    The university also will be accepting donations of personal care items for adults, children and infants to benefit Vincent Village.

    Guidelight is a listing of special religious events. Send information to Guidelight, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802, or email trich@jg.net at least two weeks before desired publication.

