PEOPLE AND PLACES

Giving back

• Papa John's pizza of greater Fort Wayne and the Bajco Group awarded a $10,000 grant through the Papa John's Foundation for Building Community to Renaissance Pointe YMCA.

• Fox Lake Preservation Foundation in Steuben County received a $15,000 grant from the Standiford H. Cox Fund for rehabilitation of the K.T. Thompson Lodge, which served as clubhouse for the Fox Lake segregated resort community established in 1927. The grant was one of 11 awarded to sites that are significant to Indiana's African American history.

Blood drive

The Celebration of Life American Red Cross blood drive to honor Jennifer Clendenen will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Saint Michael Lutheran Church, 2131 Getz Road. Clendenen was pregnant in 2019 when she had an MRI that revealed she was experiencing a condition called placenta percreta, which can cause life-threatening bleeding during childbirth. She went into emergency surgery and had her baby early, but needed 40 units of blood and 76 blood products to save her life.

It took 100 donations of blood to save Clendenen. This is the second blood drive event the family has hosted in an effort to donate blood back to the Red Cross.