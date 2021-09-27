Community update

Fundraisers

WALK TO END ALZHEIMERS: 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. ceremony; 10:30 a.m. walk Saturday; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; more information and registration at https://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=14464&pg=entry.

GOLF OUTING: Noon lunch; 1 p.m. shotgun start; Oct. 9; Trine University's Zollner Golf Course, 1215 Thunder Ave., Angola; $100 per person; hosted by the Trine University chapter of Engineers Without Borders; register by Saturday by emailing tylert@trine.edu or call 260-665-4821.

DAN'S SERVICE FISH FRY: Drive through/carry out only 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; First Christian Church, 4800 S. Calhoun St.; fish and/or chicken strips, two sides and cookies; $10 per dinner.

“HOPELOWEEN NIGHT”: 6 p.m. Oct. 29; Punch Films, 200 6th St.; costume contest, food, cocktails; live music by Casual Friday; hosted by Mad Anthonys Children's Hope House; accepting items by Friday for silent and live auction; donate or buy tickets at https://e.givesmart.com/events/lVb/.

Health

CANCER SERVICES OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: 6316 Mutual Drive; virtual event 1 to 2:30 p.m. today, guest speaker will be Lori Berndt, owner of the Olive Twist; and in person from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday; also, virtual event 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, “What is the Leaky Gut Syndrome?”; register at 484-9560 or ahathaway@cancer-services.org.

“LISTENING, THE POWER TOOL FOR PREVENTING SUICIDE” – LUNCH & LEARN: Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday; The League, 5821 S. Anthony Blvd.; hosted by Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana; register at www.eventbrite.com/e/lunch-and-learn-listening-the-power-tool-for-preventing-suicide-tickets-171403732177.

FREE FLU VACCINE CLINIC AND FOOD DRIVE: Drive through 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday; Dayspring Community Church, 2305 Indiana Ave., Auburn; hosted by the DeKalb County Health Department; questions at 260-925-2220.

Lectures

ZIRYAB: SONGBIRD OF ANDALUSIA: 6:30 p.m. Saturday; Plymouth Church, 501 W. Berry St.; presented by Ronnie Malley; Arabic music and poetry tell the story of Ziryab, a former Baghdad slave whose musical talent with the oud (lute) brought him fame throughout the Middle East, North Africa and al-Andalus; masks required.

“100 YEARS – LOOKING BACK AND MOVING FORWARD – EXPLORING THE HISTORY OF FORT WAYNE'S JEWISH COMMUNITY (1921-2021)”: 2 p.m. Sunday; History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; speaker is Sara Fiedelholtz; a George R. Mather lecture series; register by sending an email with your name and if you are a History Center member to administration@fwhistorycenter.org.

“ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY, SOCIAL JUSTICE AND ST. FRANCIS”: 7 p.m. Oct. 4; University of Saint Francis, North Campus Auditorium, 2702 Spring St.; presented by new community project director David Radcliff; USF will accept donations of personal care items for adults, children and infants to benefit Vincent Village; more information at 260-399-7700, ext. 6705 or email aholzmer@sf.edu.

Library

LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: 203 W. Spring St., LaGrange; 6 p.m. Tuesday, “Feed a Cold, Starve a Fever: Fact or Fiction?”; presented by Greg Giant; register at the library or call 260-463-2841, ext. 1030.

Organizations

VAN WERT HIGH SCHOOL REUNION – CLASS OF 1971: 5 p.m. Saturday at the Jr. Fair Building, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio, with dinner at 7 p.m.; for more information about reunion or other events for the weekend, call 805-708-1669.

INDIANA NATIVE PLANT SOCIETY NORTHEAST CHAPTER: Noon Saturday; Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, 2955 W. Orland Road, Angola; seed-gathering event with Blue Heron Ministries, a nonprofit Christian land conservation organization based in Angola; travel to some properties within Steuben and LaGrange counties to collect native prairie plant seeds.

GIRL SCOUTS – 6TH ANNUAL STEM CONFERENCE: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9; Camp McMillen, 17107 Griffin Road, Huntertown; girls will explore science, technology, engineering and math concepts; cost is $5 for event, $5 for breakout sessions; register by Thursday at www.gsnim.org.

Targeted travel

LUME AT NEWFIELDS IN INDIANAPOLIS: Trip hosted by the Fort Wayne Art League; 8 a.m. Oct. 20; Meijer's parking lot, 6309 Lima Road; see the Van Gogh exhibit as well as the rest of the art and grounds; bus returns at 3:30 p.m.; $75 tickets; first come, first serve; call 413-1037 or 433-0584 to register.