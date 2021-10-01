Art Exhibits

ALL WEEKEND – “Best of Fort Wayne” – Ends Oct. 10; also, “Movement: Glass Sculptures by Latchezar Boyadjiev” and “A Love of Light: The Fendel/Rosenbach Collection,” ends Sunday; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hours, fwmoa.org.

ALL WEEKEND – President's Art Gala exhibition – Ends Oct. 17; features work of Herman Aguirre; John P. Weatherhead Gallery, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – “Walking Among Angels” – Ends Sunday; features work by Eliana Saari; also, “Creative Impulses,” which features work by John Wade III; Artlink, 300 E. Main St.; hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Meet the artists from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – “[hap-ee-nis]definitions” – Ends Oct. 23; collection of photographs and interviews with diverse subjects designed to present analysis of how some people define happiness; curated by Sara Fiedelholtz and portraits by Steve Vorderman; Jeffrey R. Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza.

FRIDAY – “New Directions” – Ends Nov. 7; First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St.; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday; firstpresfortwayne.org.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Autumn Splendor” – Includes work by Michael Minick, Ray Hassard and Donna Shortt; also, “The Morning Musings of Michael Poorman”; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or by appointment; castlegallery.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Fort Wayne Artists Guild members – Ends Dec. 31; Gallery at Jefferson Pointe, across from Marshall's and Game Stop; hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; fortwayneartistsguild.org.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Glassworks by Mark Bleshenski – Ends Oct. 14; Art Gallery of Mount Memorial Hall, Grace College, 1 Lancer Way, Winona Lake; hours, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Colors of Life” – Ends Nov. 3; a Latina art exhibit, part of Dia de Muertos celebration; Creative Women of the World, 125 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

FRIDAY – Work of Jane McGeehan – Ends Oct. 31; Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road; hours, 432-1524.

FRIDAY – Work of Natallia Yenza – Ends Oct. 31; American Red Cross, 1212 E. California Road; 484-9336.

FRIDAY – Work of Stevie Ross and Diana Fair – Ends Oct. 31; Citizens Square, second and third floor, 200 E. Berry St.; hours, 427-2763.

FRIDAY – Work of Jessie Strock – Ends Oct. 31; Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, 8200 St. Joe Road; 209-6279.

FRIDAY – Work of Natallia Yenza – Ends Oct. 31; Ophthalmology Consultants Southwest, 7232 Engle Road; hours, 436-7205.

FRIDAY – Work of Linda Flatley and Nancy Longmate – Ends Oct. 31; Ophthalmology Consultants, North, 10186 Dupont Circle Drive E.; hours, 436-7205.

FRIDAY – Work of Susan Baxter – Ends Oct. 31; Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Wayne, 7970 W. Jefferson Blvd.; hours, 435-6100.

FRIDAY – Work of Roddy Dammeyer – Ends Oct. 31; Town House Retirement, 2209 St. Joe Center Road; hours, 483-3116.

FRIDAY – Work of Deana Harvey – Ends Oct. 31; Visiting Nurse Hospice, 5910 Homestead Road; hours, 435-3222.

SATURDAY – “The Body Beautiful” – Ends Nov. 11; Gallery K on Broadway, 2445 Broadway; hours, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

SATURDAY – Adams and Wells counties Artist Studio Tour – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; features art stops at nine artist studios; free; map available at www.artistsstudiotour.com or on Facebook page @ArtistsStudioTour.

MONDAY – “Between Rows and Horizons” – Features work of Jeff Diesburg, associate professor of art at Manchester University, and his focus on Indiana farms; exhibit in Gallery G on second floor of Jo Young Switzer Center, Manchester University, North Manchester.

MONDAY – Ceramic Vessels: Breadth – Ends Oct. 21; features work of Shane Christensen, Stephen Heywood, Brian Jensen, Michael Schmidt and Seth Green; Visual Arts Gallery, Purdue University Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.