Arts Update

NEW SONG: The Legendary Trainhoppers debuted its original song, “Warm & Cozy,” to mark the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center's 25th anniversary. The song was distributed to attendees at the center's fundraising event Sept. 22 and is available at https://trainhoppers.bandcamp.com/. All proceeds from the track's sale on Bandcamp will go to support the treatment center.

ART AUCTION: Artlink will have its Artlink Bash Art Auction from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at 300 E. Main St. There will also be artworks available for online bidding from Oct. 15 through 17. Tickets to the Artlink Bash are $55 and are available at artlinkfw.org. To preview artworks, go to www.artlinkfw.org/artlink-bash-preview. Money raised from the auction will be used for exhibitions, program development and to assist local artists.

BOX OFFICE UPDATE: Purdue University Fort Wayne has updated its ticket-buying procedures at its two box offices. Ticket purchases for lectures, music, theater and other entertainment events for in-person or the day of the show will be processed at the Schatzlein box office, in the lobby of Rhinehart Music Center. The Larson ticket office, in the Gates Sports Center, will handle tickets only for athletic events. All on-campus box offices are open one hour before performances held in each venue. That list includes Williams Theatre, which is adjacent to the Visual Arts Building, and the Studio Theatre at Kettler Hall.