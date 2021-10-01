Out & About

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“Diversions 21” – Fort Wayne Ballet; 7 p.m.; Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St.; tickets start at $35; artstix.org, 422-4226 or fortwayneballet.org.

WEDNESDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

FESTIVALS

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Fall Harvest Festival – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road; live animals, hands-on activities, oat/wheat threshing, wagon rides and antique farm equipment.

SATURDAY

Harvest Festival – 3 to 7 p.m.; downtown Huntington; live music, food trucks, games, 4 p.m. pet parade costume contest, scarecrow decorating and face painting.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Outreach to Space,” ends Jan. 2; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $10 ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Make It,” educates visitors about manufacturing and die cutting. World Architecture Day from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Visions of the Old West” garden exhibit, ends Nov. 14; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $5 adults, $3 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Pumpkin Path display beginning Tuesday through Oct. 31.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar” exhibit, featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; info at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Sauder Village – 22611 Ohio 2, Archbold, Ohio; $20 adults, $14 ages 6 to 16, free ages 5 and younger; hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, closed Tuesday; 800-590-9755 or www.saudervillage.org; through Oct. 31.

SUNDAY, MONDAY AND THURSDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

TUESDAY

Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Parkview YMCA, 10001 Dawsons Creek Blvd.; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

ALL WEEKEND

Lucky Duck Children's Consignment Sale – 4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $10 admission Friday, free Saturday and Sunday; luckyduckfortwayne.com.

Amazing Fall Fun – 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; features corn maze and pumpkin patch; Amazing Acres Farms, 3150 County Road 43, Waterloo; every weekend through Oct. 31; amazingfallfun.com.

Fort Wayne Children's Zoo – 3411 Sherman Blvd.; $15 ages 19 to 61, $13 ages 62 and older and $11 ages 2 to 18; hours, kidszoo.org.

FRIDAY

Fireside Tales of Terror – 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Old National Bank Plaza, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; paranormal investigators Original Para-Sisters will share chilling stories around a cozy fire; stories before 7 p.m. kid friendly.

October First Friday: Harvest and Hops – Events begin at 4 p.m.; downtown Wabash; live music, food, bounce house and a pumpkin patch.

Historic West Main Street Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; 1936 W. Main St.; operated by Nebraska Neighborhood Association; ends Oct. 29.

Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe Neighborhood, 2518 Winter St.; through fall; johnniemaefarm.com; ends Nov. 19.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Fort Wayne Rubber Stamp & Scrapbook Getaway – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $8 adults, free for ages 12 and younger; ticketmaster.com or at Coliseum box office.

SATURDAY

Renaissance Cruise-In Car Show – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave.; free admission; $15 registration for show cars; vehicle parade at 1 p.m.; hosted by city of Fort Wayne's Public Works Division.

Miami Indian Heritage Days – 1 to 4 p.m.; Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road; wiikiaami cattail matting at the longhouse with Miami Indian Alliance of Miami Indians; $7 adults, $5 students and seniors, free ages 2 and younger.

Pits in the Park – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Freimann Square, 200 E. Main St.; hosted by Fort Wayne Pitbull Coalition; music, food, vendors and pit bull parade at noon.

Stargazing – Offered by Fort Wayne Astronomical Society; begins one hour after sunset and continuing two hours; Star*Quest Observatory, Jefferson Township Park, 1720 S. Webster Road, New Haven; continues every clear Saturday night through November; fortwayneastronomicalsociety.com.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Aunt Millie's Bakery, 350 Pearl St.; ends April 30.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 block of Warsaw Street; southsidefarmersmarket.com; ends mid-December.

Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; ends Oct. 31.

Auburn Farmers Market – 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Courthouse Square, Auburn; also, Wednesday; through October.

SUNDAY

Fort Wayne's Fall Bridal Spectacular – Noon to 4 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $10.

WEDNESDAY

Flowers on the River – 3 to 6 p.m.; events bring awareness to domestic violence; Wells Street bridge downtown; following 4 p.m. reading, participants will toss purple carnations in the river in remembrance of victims; hosted by YWCA Northeast Indiana; ywcanein.com/dvam.

THURSDAY

ARCH walking tour – “Murder, Mystery and Mayhem”; 7 p.m.; meet at Grand Wayne Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd.; admission charged; for more information, go to archfw.org.

SPORTS

SATURDAY

Heroes & Legends Wrestling XV – 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $27 to $57; ticketmaster.com or 483-1111.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“The World According to Snoopy” – Purdue University Fort Wayne Department of Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Williams Theatre, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $18 adults, $16 seniors, $5 students and children age 18 and younger; pfw.edu/theatre or 481-6555.

“Motherhood, The Musical” – Van Wert Civic Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; 118 S. Race St., Van Wert, Ohio; $16; vwct.org or 419-238-9689.

SATURDAY

“Of Sound Mind” – Pulse Opera House; online miniseries based on the case of John W. Terrell, who was accused of shooting and killing his son-in-law in Wells County; 55 actors read for the miniseries; new half-hour episode with lights, sound, projections and costumes is released at noon each Saturday through mid-October; $5 to watch on showtix4u.com.