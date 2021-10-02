GUIDELIGHT

Special event

The Lutheran Women's Missionary League Indiana District Fort Wayne East Zone will host a rally today at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New Haven. Southwest Lutheran Church's vicar Soe Moe, along with the Rev. James Kellery of the Lutheran Agency for Missions to Burmese, will share new ways of presenting the gospel.

Soe will share his experiences as a member of the Burmese community.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the rally beginning at 9 a.m. For more information, go to www.lwmlindiana.org.

