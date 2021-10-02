PEOPLE AND PLACES

Walk set

The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne will have its Friends of the Poor Walk at 1 p.m. Sunday beginning at Parkview Field and then continuing for a 3-mile or 1.25-mile loop through downtown. Proceeds go to those living in poverty in northeast Indiana. In-person registration is noon to 12:45 p.m. or register at www.fopwalk.org/event/2581.

Pet adoptions

Humane Fort Wayne will be at Bob Rohrman Subaru, 502 Coliseum Blvd. W., today for a pet adoption from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adoptable dogs and cats will be available for same-day adoptions. Because of the event, the shelter at 4914 S. Hanna St. will be closed Saturday and re-open at 11 a.m. Sunday. Those interested in adopting can become preapproved by going to www.humanefw.org.

Giving back

• NIPSCO employees raised $20,200 to support local mental health organizations in the 2021 Charity of Choice campaign. Mental Health America, which serves northeast, northwest and north central Indiana and Wabash Valley chapters, and Courageous Healing in Fort Wayne received money to provide resources for their mental health programs.

• The Fort Wayne Elks Lodge 155 donated $10,000 to the Ronald McDonald House for living expenses and food for the families who are staying there while their child receives treatment.

• Matthew 25 Health Care of Fort Wayne received $5,000 from the Delta Dental Foundation to provide dental care at no cost to low-income and uninsured adults.

Safety tips

The National Fire Protection Association and State Farm Agent Chris Moring have teamed up with the Fort Wayne Firefighter's Museum to support Fire Prevention Oct. 4-11. The campaign educates people about safety actions and kits contain educational fire prevention materials for homeowners and children. For more information, go to www.fpw.org.

Board chosen

St. Joseph Community Health Foundation has announced new members of its board of directors: The Rev. Dr. Eric Zimmer, Cindy Black, Saw Htoo Kapaw, Alice Jordan-Miles, Rachel Blakeman and Sister Marlene Ann Lama.