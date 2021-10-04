Community Update

Fundraisers

ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT FISH FRY AND PORK TENDERLOIN: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday; Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive; sponsored by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor; includes scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee; full-service bar; carryout is available; $10 adults, $5 children; more information at www.fortwaynemaennerchor.us; questions at 444-3634.

CHILI FLY-IN/DRIVE-IN LUNCH: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; Smith Field Airport, Hangar 2, 426 W. Ludwig Road; sponsored by the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter Two; aircraft and classic cars on display; admission free; lunch donations go to Youth Aviation Training Scholarships; more information at www.eaa2.org or Facebook at EAA Chapter 2.

“HOWL-O-WALKOWEEN” – Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday; Salomon Farm Park in the old barn, 817 W. Dupont Road; pet costume contest, activities for kids, various vendors; learn about in-person and virtual events and costume contest categories at www.fwacc.org.

Health

CANCER SERVICES OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: 6316 Mutual Drive; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today, “MyPlate Nutrition Presentation” to be held at The Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road, register at 484-9570 or dbledsoe@concer-services.org; 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, “Spiritual Forest Therapy Walk” at LC Nature Park, 9744 Aboite Road, Roanoke; and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at Cancer Services, “What is the Leaky Gut Syndrome?”; register at 484-9560 or ahathaway@cancer-services.org.

Lectures

“THE SOCIAL DILEMMA” – DOCUMENTARY: 6 p.m. Tuesday; University of Saint Francis, Lee and Jim Vann Library, 2701 Spring St.; free screening and discussion; questions at 399-7700, ext. 6046 or email kkillion@sf.edu.

PRESENTATION, DISCUSSION AND WORKSHOP WITH AUTHOR CLIFF KINDY: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday; Oakwood Resort Event Center, Syracuse; hosted by Chautauqua-Wawasee; free to attend; registration requested but not required at www.CHQW.org or call 574-377-7543; Facebook.com/ChautauquaWawasee.

OMNIBUS SPEAKER SERIES: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; Auer Performance Hall of the John and Ruth Rhinehart Music Center on the Purdue Fort Wayne University campus, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; speaker Tom Nichols will present “Defending Experts in an Anti-Factual Age”; admission is free and open to the public; tickets will be available on-campus at the Schatzlein Box Office located in the main lobby of the Rhinehart Music Center starting two weeks before the event; more information at www.pfw.edu/omnibus.

“THE POWER OF BOUNDLESS COMPASSION”: 1 p.m. Friday; USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St.; speaker is author Father Greg Boyle; sponsored by the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation and the University of Saint Francis; tickets are free but registration is required at www.SJCHF.org/Boyle.

Organizations

HUNTINGTON COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; Keefer Center of the Huntington City-Township Public Library, 255 W. Park Drive, Huntington; in-person attendance limited to 15 people; also, online access will be available through Zoom; “Cemetery Rules and Regulations” presented by Jeanine Reagan-Dinius; call 260-356-0824 or email genealogy@hctpl.info.

DAR'S MARY PENROSE WAYNE CHAPTER: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday; Allen County Public Library, Genealogy Department, 900 Library Plaza; library help day for prospective members.

VETERANS EVENT: 1:30 p.m. doors open, event 2 to 3 p.m. Friday; Orchid Event Hall, 11508 Lincoln Highway E., New Haven; featuring U.S. Rep. Jim Banks; VA officials will be on hand to provide information; elder law attorney and health care specialists will also be available.

MENSA ADMISSIONS TEST: 9:30 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. testing; Oct. 23; First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St.; (park on Berry Street, north side of the building, follow signs to test site, room 306); $30; must be 14 or older; bring a photo ID; masks are required; more information at 260-710-0030.

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF UNIVERSITY WOMEN: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday; Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza, Rooms A,B,C; guest speaker is Melinda Haines, executive director of the Literacy Alliance presenting “All Things Books!”; $15 brunch registration at www.aauwfortwayne.org.