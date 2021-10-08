Arts Update

AUDITIONS: Ecstatic Theatrics will have auditions from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at TekVenture, 1550 Griffin St., for “Twistful Meadow's Halloweirdity Meets Oz” and “Little Orphant Annie” for child and adult actors. For more information, go to www.ecstatic-theatrics.com or call 750-9013.

EMBASSY BOARD: Embassy Theatre announced the following new board of directors: Whitney Bandemer, Jermaine Thomas, Angela Grant, Kara Kelley and Tracy Shellabarger. Officers are Casey Keirn, chair; W. Thomas “Tommy” Smith, vice chair; Susan Wesner, treasurer; and Elizabeth Frederick, secretary.