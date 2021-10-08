Out & About

COMEDY

THURSDAY

John Crist – “Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour”; 7 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets from $26.75 to $146.75; ticketmaster.com or 424-5665.

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

SATURDAY

Legion Dance – Junkyard Band; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.

SUNDAY

Singles Dance – 6 to 9:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Road.

HALLOWEEN

FRIDAY

Fireside Tales of Terror – 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Original Para-Sisters share chilling Fort Wayne stories; Old National Bank Plaza, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; stories before 7 p.m. kid friendly.

SUNDAY

Howl-o-walkoween – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; combining of Walk for Animals and Halloween Pet Parade; hosted by Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control; Salomon Farm Park old barn, 817 W. Dupont Road; www.cityoffortwayne.org/volunteer/2020-virtual-howl-o-walkoween.html

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Outreach to Space,” ends Jan. 2; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $10 ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Make It,” educates visitors about manufacturing and die cutting. Sci-Fi Central, a celebration of science fiction and pop culture, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; features cosplay characters and presentations.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Visions of the Old West” garden exhibit, ends Nov. 14; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $5 adults, $3 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Pumpkin Path display through Oct. 31.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar,” featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; also, a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage in Chicago on display until Aug. 15, 2022; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; info at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Sauder Village – 22611 Ohio 2, Archbold, Ohio; $20 adults, $14 ages 6 to 16, free ages 5 and younger; hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, closed Tuesday; 800-590-9755 or www.saudervillage.org; through Oct. 31.

SUNDAY, MONDAY AND THURSDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

SATURDAY

Try Skating for Free – 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Trine University's Thunder Ice Arena, 619 W. Maumee St., Angola; free admission and skate rental as well as free lessons.

TUESDAY

Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Rockhill Park trailhead, Catalpa Street and West Jefferson Boulevard; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

ALL WEEKEND

Amazing Fall Fun – 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; features corn maze and pumpkin patch; Amazing Acres Farms, 3150 County Road 43, Waterloo; every weekend through Oct. 31; amazingfallfun.com.

Fort Wayne Children's Zoo – 3411 Sherman Blvd.; $15 ages 19 to 61, $13 ages 62 and older and $11 ages 2 to 18; hours, kidszoo.org; season ends Oct. 31.

FRIDAY

Historic West Main Street Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; 1936 W. Main St.; operated by Nebraska Neighborhood Association; ends Oct. 29.

Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe Neighborhood, 2518 Winter St.; through fall; johnniemaefarm.com; ends Nov. 19.

SATURDAY

ARCH walking tour – “Haunted West Central”; 10 a.m.; meet on Wayne Street side of Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; admission charged; for more information, go to archfw.org.

EAA Chapter 2 Chili Fly-in/Drive-in lunch – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Smith Field Airport, Hangar 2, 426 W. Ludwig Road; aircraft and classic cars; free admission; lunch donations benefit Youth Aviation training scholarships; www.eaa2.org.

2021 Fall & Christmas Market Fest – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; St. Joe Christmas Tree Farm, 9801 St. Joe Road; features more than 30 local artisans, crafters and vendors.

Stargazing – Offered by Fort Wayne Astronomical Society; begins one hour after sunset and continuing two hours; Star*Quest Observatory, Jefferson Township Park, 1720 S. Webster Road, New Haven; continues every clear Saturday night through November; fortwayneastronomicalsociety.com.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Aunt Millie's Bakery, 350 Pearl St.; ends April 30.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor market, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas Ave.; ends May 21.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 block of Warsaw Street; southsidefarmersmarket.com; ends mid-December.

Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; ends Oct. 31.

Auburn Farmers Market – 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Courthouse Square, Auburn; also, Wednesday; through October.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Brickworld Lego Exposition – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14, $11 for military and first responders; ticketmaster.com or at Coliseum box office.

Gun and Knife Show – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $7, $6 ages 60 and older and free for ages 12 and younger.

Pumpkin Train – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m.; Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, 15808 Edgerton Road; $8; fortwaynerailroad.org.

SUNDAY

Community Inclusive Expo – 1 to 5 p.m.; Park Foundation Pavilion, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; Three Rivers Visiting therapy dogs, bubble light machine and sensory toys, businesses and organizations that offer services and products to those who have special adaptive needs; free.

THURSDAY

ARCH walking tour – “Haunted Nebraska”; 7 p.m.; meet on the sidewalk outside the Redwood Inn, 1400 block of West Main Street; admission charged; for more information, go to archfw.org.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“Charlotte's Web” – Fort Wayne Youtheatre; 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; sensory friendly performance at 4:30 p.m. Sunday; Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St.; $18, $12 seniors and ages 18 and younger; 422-4226 or tickets.artstix.org.

SATURDAY

“Of Sound Mind” – Pulse Opera House; online miniseries based on the case of John W. Terrell, accused of killing his son-in-law in Wells County; 55 actors read for the miniseries; new half-hour episode with lights, sound, projections and costumes is released at noon each Saturday through mid-October; $5 to watch on showtix4u.com.