PEOPLE AND PLACES

Giving back

• Polar King International and Thermodyne Foodservice Products, along with the North America Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers, gave $10,000 to the Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana. The $5,000 from Thermodyne and Polar King will provide 20,000 meals. That number was matched by NAFEM member contributions.

• The Indiana CPA Society's statewide CPA Day of Service on Sept. 24 had teams from 13 companies complete 16 service projects in 10 Indiana communities, including Winona Lake. Grace College participated in the day, assisting Habitat for Humanity of Kosciusko County.

• This year's Fort Wayne Walk to End Alzheimer's – both in-person and virtually – raised $194,291 for support and research of Alzheimer's Association programs. Donations are still being accepted at act.alz.org/fortwayne.

• About 500 people and 15 different nonprofits participated in the Sons and Daughters Festival at First Christian Church in Warsaw to raise awareness and provide resources to battle the orphan crisis. The yearly festival is produced by Raise the Dough, which works to bring attention to the need of orphan care.