Community Update

Classes

“I SPY” – TOTS: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday; Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St.; ages 3 to 6; learn to use microscopes, telescopes and periscopes; face coverings required; $15 for one child and one adult; $15 per additional child; register at www.sciencecentral.org/programs/programs-on-site/tots-science-pre-k.html.

COMMUNITYWIDE PODCAST BOOT CAMP: Hosted by Empower You Podcast; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; Come As You Are Community Church, 7910 S. Anthony Blvd.; open to ages high school and older; tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/podcast-bootcamp-live-podcast-production-branding-event-tickets-163655236217?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Fundraisers

ARTLINK BASH BENEFIT ART AUCTION: Ticketed preview event 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday; Friday through Sunday, the gallery will be open to the public and artworks will be available for online bidding; Artlink Contemporary Gallery, 300 E. Main St.; tickets at www.artlinkfw.org under “Artlink Bash.”

“PUMPKIN-PALOOZA” – CARVING FOR A CAUSE: Decorate or carve a pumpkin and submit creation to www.HeadwatersCounseling.org/PumpkinPalooza no later than Oct. 31; voting ends Nov. 6; each vote costs $1; winners will be announced Nov. 10; hosted by Headwaters Counseling.

ANDY'S KNOCKOUT CHICKEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 31; South Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue; $7 chicken, $3 potato; hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation for RIP Medical Debt.org.

“GIVING TUESDAY DEKALB 2021”: Now through Nov. 19; benefits Community Foundation; checks can be mailed to Community Foundation, P.O. Box 111, Auburn, IN 46706; or in-person at Community Foundation, 700 S. Main St., Auburn; online donations can be made using the foundation's online portal at cfdekalb.org/#donate; or donate directly to the participating organizations and specify that you would like it to go toward its endowment fund; more information at the Community Foundation DeKalb County, 260-925-0311 or intern@cfdekalb.org.

Health

FREE FLU VACCINE CLINIC: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:45 p.m. today and Thursday; 1:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Oct. 20; and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday; DeKalb County Health Department, 220 E. Seventh St, Auburn; ages 6 months and older; face mask required for those ages 5 and older; no walk-ins will be accepted; appointments can be made at 260-925-2220.

GRIEF AND SELF-CARE RETREAT: 7 p.m. Thursday and Oct. 21; The Mission House, 624 E. Wayne St.; hosted by Associated Churches; register by email at lydia@associatedchurches.org or call 440-2050.

Library

HUNTINGTON CITY-TOWNSHIP PUBLIC LIBRARY: 255 W. Park Drive, Huntington; 260-356-0824; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; the Huntington Humane Society will bring cats in need of forever homes; come meet and play with cats available for adoption and possibly adopt them; the humane society will also take donations for pet supplies at this time.

Organizations

ALLEN COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY: Online Zoom event 7 p.m. Wednesday; “Colonial Era Research, Part 2” by Curt Sylvester; register at www.acgsi.org/meetings.php.

DISORDERLY BEAR DEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Community Center, 233 W. Main St.; organization donates teddy bears and stuffed animals, monthly meeting; questions at 260-557-2734.

PLANT NATIVE FLOWERS: Cost-share assistance to property owners to install native vegetation including trees, through rain gardens and bioretention practices, as well as rain barrels; watersheds eligible for cost-share assistance include properties located in the northside neighborhood, near Shoaff Park, Dupont Road and Union Chapel corridors in Fort Wayne and Leo-Cedarville; grant ends Dec. 31; for more information call 449-4226 or email kyle.quandt@co.allen.in.us.

FORT WAYNE SOUP: Vote online starting Friday for four presenters; live event at 8 p.m. Oct. 21; a minimum of a $5 donation is encouraged; more information at www.fortwaynesoup.org or email amber.bouthot@gmail.com.

“WRITE A WILL”: Week of Oct. 18; hosted by Matthew 25 Health and Care of Fort Wayne, 413 E. Jefferson Blvd.; assistance in drafting a will; the cost is that participants make a bequest to a charitable organization; must sign up for an appointment at 469-0466.