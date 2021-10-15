Arts Update

“PEANUTS” SPECIAL: PBS Fort Wayne and PBS Kids (Channel 39.2) will air “It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24; “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19.

NEW DIRECTOR: Fort Wayne native Todd Sandman Cruz has been named director of Fine and Performing Arts at First Presbyterian Church. Cruz has a bachelor's degree in theater from Ball State University and Master of Fine Arts in acting at the University of Washington, Seattle. He was formerly the executive director for the Muncie Civic Theatre.

AUDITION: Van Wert Civic Theatre will have auditions for “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical” at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at 118 S. Race St., Van Wert, Ohio. The musical will be performed Dec. 2 to 5 and 9 to 12. For more information, go to vwct.org.

CLASSES:

• The University of Saint Francis Creative Arts will have creative arts workshops for high school art and music students and teachers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, 2701 Spring St. Students will participate in one of seven workshops taught by a full-time faculty member in such subjects as animation, drawing, music technology, illustration, ceramics, printmaking and photography. Cost is $20 per student and free for teachers and includes all supplies and lunch. To register or for more information, call 399-8064.

• Wagon Wheel Theatre in Warsaw will offer its fall performance workshops for student actors. For grades 3 through 6, Fall Performance Workshop I will be Nov. 8 to 12 from 5 to 7:30 p.m., cost is $125. For grades 7 through 12, Fall Performance Workshop II will be Nov. 15 to 19 from 5 to 7:30 p.m., cost is $125. To register or for more information, go to wagonwheelcenter.org/classes.

• University of Saint Francis is offering art classes for children in kindergarten through 8th grade from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 30 through Dec. 4 at the Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, 2701 Spring St. Cost is $60 and includes supplies. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/saturdaymorningart.