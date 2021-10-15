Out & About

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion Dance – Justus III; 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

SATURDAY

Legion Dance – We Are Check Mart; 8 to 11 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.

WEDNESDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

FESTIVALS

ALL WEEKEND

Hobnobben Film Festival – Hosted by Cinema Center; various viewings of local, international, national and regionally-produced film viewings; opening film, “Zola,” at 7 p.m. Friday; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $10 adults, $5 students, $30 single-day pass, $50 3-day pass or $150 VIP all-access pass; also films available virtually; free screening of documentary “Greyland” at 10 a.m. Saturday with panel discussion following film; for times and films, go to hobnobben.org.

SATURDAY

Autumn Harvest Festival – Various times and activities; craft show, flea market, car show, music, food, toy show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., demolition derby begins at 4 p.m. with cost of $10; Whitley County 4-H Fairgrounds, Columbia City; free admission to festival.

HALLOWEEN

ALL WEEKEND

Dead Con – Horror and paranormal convention and film fest; various times and events; features such celebrities as Danny Trejo; celebrity ghost hunt; $30 Saturday, $20 Sunday, weekend pass $50, free for ages 12 and younger; for more information, go to deadconvention.com.

FRIDAY

Fireside Tales of Terror – 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Original Para-Sisters share chilling Fort Wayne stories; Old National Bank Plaza, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; stories before 7 p.m. kid friendly.

SATURDAY

Fright Night – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; various activities and events happening throughout downtown; free Zombie Walk pre-party from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at Indiana Michigan Power Center Plaza, 110 E. Wayne St., with zombie walk beginning at 5:30 p.m.; list of activities and times at frightnightdowntown.com.

Raven Scavenger Hunt – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; find ravens throughout the park.

“Rocky Horror Picture Show” – Film screening; doors open at 7 p.m., movie at 9:15 p.m.; Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St.; shown on outdoor terrace; lawn chairs encouraged; no outside food or beverages; no rice or confetti during participatory movie event; $4 ages 18 and older, $2 ages 17 and younger and must be accompanied by an adult.

Owl-oween – 5 to 8 p.m.; Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site, 1205 Pleasant Point, Rome City; learn about owls, bats, raccoons, snakes and other creatures of the night; admission charged.

“Eternal Grief: ParaSisters Q&A Session” – 8 p.m.; Community Center, 233 W. Main St.; paranormal researchers show episode from “A Haunting Series” and answer questions after.

Halloween Haunt – 3 to 6 p.m.; Community Center, 233 W. Main St.; games and activities; free.

“Murder, Mystery & Mayhem” – 6, 8 and 10 p.m.; haunted tour by ARCH; 524 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $15 adults, $10 children ages 12 and younger; archfw.org or 426-5117; also, “Haunted West Central,” 7 and 9 p.m., includes tour of some of Fort Wayne's best ghost sites.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Outreach to Space,” ends Jan. 2; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $10 ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Make It,” educates visitors about manufacturing and die cutting. “Mad Science Day: The Monster Mash” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. “Write a Will” event Monday and Thursday in which community can draft a will for free with donation to nonprofit; for appointments, contact June Harkness at jharkness@sciencecentral.org.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Visions of the Old West” garden exhibit, ends Nov. 14; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $5 adults, $3 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Pumpkin Path display through Oct. 31. Garden trick-or-treat from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar,” featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; also, a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage in Chicago on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; info at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Sauder Village – 22611 Ohio 2, Archbold, Ohio; $20 adults, $14 ages 6 to 16, free ages 5 and younger; hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, closed Tuesday; 800-590-9755 or www.saudervillage.org; through Oct. 31.

SUNDAY, MONDAY AND THURSDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

SUNDAY

River City Rat Race – 2 p.m.; winds through parks and riverfront of downtown and ends at Old Fort; register through midnight Friday at runsignup.com; rivercityratrace.com; proceeds to Central YMCA.

TUESDAY

Trek the Trails – 7 p.m. night ride; North River Road trailhead; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

ALL WEEKEND

Amazing Fall Fun – 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; features corn maze and pumpkin patch; Amazing Acres Farms, 3150 County Road 43, Waterloo; every weekend through Oct. 31; amazingfallfun.com.

Fort Wayne Children's Zoo – 3411 Sherman Blvd.; $15 ages 19 to 61, $13 ages 62 and older and $11 ages 2 to 18; hours, kidszoo.org; season ends Oct. 31. Wild Zoo Halloween Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31.

FRIDAY

Historic West Main Street Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; 1936 W. Main St.; operated by Nebraska Neighborhood Association; ends Oct. 29.

Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe Neighborhood, 2518 Winter St.; through fall; johnniemaefarm.com; ends Nov. 19.

SATURDAY

Allen County Marketplace – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; combines farmers market, craft shows and antique shows; Huntertown Family Park, 2303 Woods Road, Huntertown; outdoor market; free.

Live Oak Graveyard Tour – 1 to 5 p.m.; Paulding, Ohio; $5, free for ages 12 and younger.

Mount Cavalry Cemetery Walk – 2 p.m.; Indiana 5 near 500 N; hosted by Huntington City-Township Public Library's B. Joan Keefer Genealogy and local History Center; history of the cemetery and the people buried there.

Stargazing – Offered by Fort Wayne Astronomical Society; begins one hour after sunset and continuing two hours; Star*Quest Observatory, Jefferson Township Park, 1720 S. Webster Road, New Haven; continues every clear Saturday night through November; fortwayneastronomicalsociety.com.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Aunt Millie's Bakery, 350 Pearl St.; ends April 30.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor market, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas Ave.; ends May 21.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 block of Warsaw Street; southsidefarmersmarket.com; ends mid-December.

Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; ends Oct. 31.

Auburn Farmers Market – 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Courthouse Square, Auburn; also, Wednesday; through October.

SUNDAY

Handmade Homemade Sale – Noon to 5 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road; locally or made by hand items for sale from crafters and artisans.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“The Wild Women of Winedale” – Off Stage Productions; 7:30 p.m. Friday, dinner at 7 p.m. and show at 8 p.m. Saturday and dinner at 1 p.m. with show at 2 p.m. Sunday; Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St., Van Wert, Ohio; $15 Friday, $28 Saturday and Sunday; offstagetheatre.com or call 419-605-6708; ends Oct. 24.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“The Haunting of Hill House” – Arena Dinner Theatre; 8 p.m.; dessert service only; 719 Rockhill St.; $30; 422-4226; arenadinnertheatre.org, ends Oct. 30.

SATURDAY

“Charlotte's Web” – Fort Wayne Youtheatre; 2 p.m.; Kehoe Park, Bluffton; free.

SUNDAY

“Charlotte's Web” – Fort Wayne Youtheatre; 2 p.m.; The James Cultural Pavilion, Auburn; free.

“Of Sound Mind” – Pulse Opera House; online miniseries based on the case of John W. Terrell, accused of killing his son-in-law in Wells County; 55 actors read for the miniseries; new half-hour episode with lights, sound, projections and costumes is released at noon each Saturday through mid-October; $5 to watch on showtix4u.com.

WEDNESDAY

“Friends! The Musical Parody” – 7 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $27; ticketmaster.com.