PEOPLE AND PLACES

Giving back

• Curly's seventh annual Pawfest will be from 1 to 5 p.m. today at Curly's Village Inn, 4205 Bluffton Road and Eagles Aerie 248, 4940 Bluffton Road to benefit Humane Fort Wayne. The event will include food trucks, a live and silent auction and adoptable dogs. Dog owners are asked to leave their pets at home.

• Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union is hosting its Strikes for Charity fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. today at Georgetown Entertainment, 6770 E. State Blvd. The event will benefit Standing Against Violence Everyday, which provides money for specialized training and equipment for the Fort Wayne Police Department Emergency Services Team.

• Sport Clips Haircuts will have its Help A Hero veteran scholarship campaign, which helps cover the cost of tuition and fees for military members with the rank of E-5 and below, through Nov. 13. Donations can be made at any Sport Clips location, including its Coldwater Road location in Fort Wayne. On Nov. 11, participating stores will offer free haircuts for veterans and service members with a military ID and Sport Clips will donate $2 per hair care service toward its fundraising goal of $1.5 million.

Celebration

Haven of Hope Men's Homeless Shelterin Van Wert will celebrate its one year anniversary with a celebration from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at 233 N. Market St. Donations to assist with operational expenses and mission support can be made at www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/3997284 or by check that can be mailed to Haven of Hope, P.O. Box 732, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Share memories

St. Joseph Hospital is asking the community to share memories of an experience at the hospital as part of its “If These Walls Could Talk ...” tribute. The tribute is in advance of the opening of the new Lutheran Downtown Hospital on Nov. 13. Memories should be 500 words or less and can be sent to communityrelations@lhn.net through Oct. 29, or mailed to St. Joseph Hospital, c/o If These Walls Could Talk, 700 Broadway, Fort Wayne, IN 46802.

Volunteers sought

Friends of the Parks of Allen County is seeking volunteers to plant new trees in parks and public spaces during the 20th annual Great Tree Canopy Comeback. The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 23. The event also will include invasive species removal. To volunteer, register by emailing FotPoAC@gmail.com or going to www.facebook.com/yeaparks. Volunteers need to bring gloves, shovels, loppers, rakes and a wheelbarrow (if possible). Participants should also dress for the weather, as the work will be completed rain or shine.

New board members

The Literacy Alliance has announced that Susan Baier and Isabel Nuñez have become part of the board of directors.