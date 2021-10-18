Community Update

Classes

“OOZY, ICKY AND STICKY”: 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 26; Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St.; create different slimes, then make observations about the fluids; face coverings required; $15 for one child and one adult; $15 for each additional child; register at www.sciencecentral.org/programs/programs-on-site/tots-science-pre-k.html.

Fundraisers

RUMMAGE AND BAKE SALE: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon (bag sale) Friday; Emmanuel Lutheran Church – Soest, Family Life Center, 9909 Wayne Trace.

FISH FRY: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday; Fort Wayne Sport Club, 3102 Ardmore Ave.; $10 adults, $5 children ages 6 to 10; baked or scalloped potato, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and butter and dessert.

“CHARLIE'S BIRTHDAY BASH”: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday; Rich's Auto Center, 2135 Sandpoint Road; the shop dog Charlie is hosting a party for his birthday to benefit the Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry; with a monetary or pet food donation at the entrance, guests will be entered in a chance to win $250 worth of service; cake and refreshments for human guests; dogs are welcome to come, on leash, and play in a fenced in grass and asphalt area; the Pitbull Coalition will be on hand with some adoptable or fostered dogs to meet and greet; pet-related vendors will be in attendance along with Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry merchandise; more information at www.facebook.com/fortwaynepetfoodpantry or call 747-8145 or 385-3362.

RUMMAGE/BAKE SALE: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday; Bethany Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall, 2435 Engle Road.

“BOO BABY” PHOTO CONTEST: Monday through Oct. 28; Mad Anthonys Children's Hope House contest part of its Hopeloween fundraiser; the winning baby will be determined by the number of votes received ($1 per vote); more information at childrenshopefw.org/event/boo-baby-contest/.

Health

HOSPICE HOME: 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday; Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, 5920 Homestead Road; have your will prepared by an attorney at no charge when you include a nonprofit organization in your estate plans; call 435-3236 for an appointment.

CANCER SERVICES OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: 6316 Mutual Drive; “What is the Leaky Gut Syndrome?”; 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 27 in person and virtually from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 25; register at 484-9560 or ahathaway@cancer-services.org.

Lectures

“MOON INC. – THE BUSINESS END OF OUR RETURN TO THE MOON”: Virtual event 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; presented by Dr. Clifford F. Buttram Jr., director of MBA/MOL programs and assistant professor of management; part of Allen County Public Library's University of Saint Francis lecture series; register at acpl.info/calendar.

Library

HUNTINGTON CITY-TOWNSHIP PUBLIC LIBRARY: 255 W. Park Drive, Huntington: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (and every first and third Thursday each month); library is hosting “pub trivia” at Chapman's Brewing Co., 435 Cherry St., Huntington; teams of two and up to six adults are welcome and will compete against other teams; registration not required but suggested; teams can sign up by calling the library at 260-356-0824.

LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: 203 W. Spring St., LaGrange, 260-463-2841; film screening of “Boss Baby: Family Business” at 6 p.m. Friday, free popcorn (bring your own covered drink); 10 a.m. Saturday, “Nosferatu,” silent horror film, ages 13 and older, free spooky mocktails and popcorn with garlic salt.

Organizations

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION DEKALB COUNTY: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; Community Foundation, 700 S. Main St., Auburn; write a will; service is free if you incorporate a charitable donation of any size in your will; virtual and in-person 30-minute increments; schedule an appointment at 260-925-0311 or email info@cfdekalb.org.

FORT WAYNE ARTISTS GUILD: 6 p.m. Wednesday; Allen County Public Library, Room A, 900 Library Plaza; featuring Warsaw artist Brenda Stichter presenting “Painting Abstracts with a Purpose”; more information at www.fortwayneartistsguild.org.

DIVERSITY AWARDS: 9 a.m. Friday; Ivy Tech Community College, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.; honoring outstanding immigrants and refugees; a light breakfast will be served; sponsored by St. Joseph Community Health Foundation and Ivy Tech Community College; register at www.WelcomingFW.org.

NORTHEAST INDIANA JEWISH GENEALOGY SOCIETY – “MEET YOUR MISHPOCHA”: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday; Rifkin Campus, 5200 Old Mill Road; four half-hour presentations will be available to both virtual and in-person attendees; registration is required to attend the virtual programs; go to www.NEIndianaJGS.org/upcoming-events/.

“WEED WRANGLE” – INDIANA NATIVE PLANT SOCIETY NORTHEAST CHAPTER: Volunteers needed to remove invasives; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Lindenwood Nature Preserve, hosted by Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Rose Avenue Rehab, New Haven, hosted by Save Maumee Grassroots Organization; 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 30, Bicentennial Woods, Huntertown, hosted by ACRES Land Trust; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6, Foster Park, hosted by Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10, Fox Island Honeysuckle Daze, hosted by Fox Island County Park; 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 13, LC Nature Park, hosted by LC Nature Park (registration required); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16 and 17, Metea Honeysuckle Daze, hosted by Metea Park; and 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 20, Eagle Marsh, hosted by Little River Wetlands Project.

MACEDONIAN PATRIOTIC ORGANIZATION: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6; St. Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church, 3535 Crescent Ave; discover Macedonian history and culture by attending lectures on Orthodox iconography and history of Aegean/Pirin Macedonia followed by a workshop on Macedonian dance step traditions; high school students and college students earning their first degree and attending all three sessions may compete for the $1,000 Jimmie Jarvis Memorial scholarship and a $500 scholarship; call 330-507-2001 or email janiceajarvis@gmail.com.

Targeted Travel

TRIP TO EUROPE: May 10 to 21; excursions to Paris, Barcelona and Madrid; hosted by the University of Saint Francis Creative Arts; more information at 399-8064 or email mmcgowan@sf.edu