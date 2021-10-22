Out & About: Events in the Fort Wayne area from Oct. 22 to 29

BOOKS

MONDAY

Mark Oppenheimer – Author of “Squirrel Hill: The Tree of Life Shooting and the Soul of a Neighborhood”; 7:30 p.m.; Congregation Achduth Vesholom (The Temple), 5200 Old Mill Road; book signing and question and answer session.

COMEDY

SUNDAY

Jo Koy – “Just Kidding World Tour”; 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets from $35 to $55; ticketmaster.com or Embassy box office.

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“Giselle” – Fort Wayne Ballet; 7 p.m.; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; tickets start at $35; 422-4226 or fortwayneballet.org.

SATURDAY

Legion Dance – Prime Suspects; 7 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.

FESTIVALS

SATURDAY

Fall Festival – 3 to 6 p.m.; sponsored by Cornerstone; Monroeville Community Park, 421 Monroe St., Monroeville; trunk or treat, live music, pumpkin decorating and chili supper; no admission fee.

HALLOWEEN

ALL WEEKEND

“Vodou Unveiled” – Fort Wayne Dance Collective; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; features Dance Collective's professional touring company and guest artists from the Jacmel Arts Center of Haiti; Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St.; $20; 422-4226 or fwdc.org.

FRIDAY

Fireside Tales of Terror – 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Original Para-Sisters share chilling Fort Wayne stories; Old National Bank Plaza, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; stories before 7 p.m. kid friendly.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Outreach to Space,” ends Jan. 2; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $10 ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Make It,” educates visitors about manufacturing and die cutting. Chemistry Day on Saturday.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Visions of the Old West” garden exhibit, ends Nov. 14; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $5 adults, $3 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Pumpkin Path display through Oct. 31.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar,” featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; also, a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage in Chicago will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org. John Dillinger expert Mark Love will speak at 5 p.m. Wednesday about the museum's exhibit of the 1934 Ford V-8 owned by Crown Point Sheriff Lillian Holley and stolen by Dillinger and other related artifacts.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Sauder Village – 22611 Ohio 2, Archbold, Ohio; $20 adults, $14 ages 6 to 16, free ages 5 and younger; hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, closed Tuesday; 800-590-9755 or www.saudervillage.org; through Oct. 31.

SUNDAY, MONDAY AND THURSDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

ALL WEEKEND

Amazing Fall Fun – 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; features corn maze and pumpkin patch; Amazing Acres Farms, 3150 County Road 43, Waterloo; every weekend through Oct. 31; amazingfallfun.com.

Fort Wayne Children's Zoo – 3411 Sherman Blvd.; $15 ages 19 to 61, $13 ages 62 and older and $11 ages 2 to 18; hours, kidszoo.org; season ends Oct. 31. Wild Zoo Halloween Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31.

FRIDAY

Historic West Main Street Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; 1936 W. Main St.; operated by Nebraska Neighborhood Association; ends Oct. 29.

Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe Neighborhood, 2518 Winter St.; through fall; johnniemaefarm.com; ends Nov. 19.

SATURDAY

Stargazing – Offered by Fort Wayne Astronomical Society; begins one hour after sunset and continuing two hours; Star*Quest Observatory, Jefferson Township Park, 1720 S. Webster Road, New Haven; continues every clear Saturday night through November; fortwayneastronomicalsociety.com.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Aunt Millie's Bakery, 350 Pearl St.; ends April 30.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor market, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas Ave.; ends May 21.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 block of Warsaw Street; southsidefarmersmarket.com; ends mid-December.

Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; ends Oct. 31.

Auburn Farmers Market – 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Courthouse Square, Auburn; also, Wednesday; through October.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Five Medals at The Trace – Stone's Trace, Ligonier; features 150 reenactors and demonstrators, early American merchants and encampments of military and Native Americans; for more information, go to stonestrace.com or its Facebook page.

TUESDAY

Church restorers talk – 7 p.m.; features Robert and Molly Shaffer, who helped purchase and restore the Old Rugged Cross Church in Pokagon, Michigan; Westminister Hall, East Dining Room, 105 Ninth St., Winona Lake; sponsored by the Winona History Center of Grace College.

SPORTS

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Full Throttle Monster Trucks – 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $28 to $48, $18 to $48 ages 2 to 12; ticketmaster.com.

SATURDAY

Komets – vs. Wheeling; 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets, $14 to $30, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18 and $10 to $20 for ages 11 and younger; at Coliseum box office or www.ticketmaster.com.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“The Wild Women of Winedale” – Off Stage Productions; 7:30 p.m. Friday, dinner at 7 p.m. and show at 8 p.m. Saturday and dinner at 1 p.m. with show at 2 p.m. Sunday; Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St., Van Wert, Ohio; $15 Friday, $28 Saturday and Sunday; offstagetheatre.com or call 419-605-6708.

“The Haunting of Hill House” – Arena Dinner Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; dessert service only; 719 Rockhill St.; $30; 422-4226; arenadinnertheatre.org, ends Oct. 30.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“You Can't Take It With You” – Trine University Theatre Department; 7 p.m.; T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, Angola; $8, $5 non-Trine students; tickets available at the door or at trineutickets.universitytickets.com.

SATURDAY

“Of Sound Mind” – Pulse Opera House; online miniseries based on the case of John W. Terrell, accused of killing his son-in-law in Wells County; 55 actors read for the miniseries; new half-hour episode with lights, sound, projections and costumes is released at noon each Saturday through mid-October; $5 to watch on showtix4u.com.