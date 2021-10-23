GUIDELIGHT

Special events

• Haven Missionary Church, 845 W. Creighton Ave., will host a “Spring Fling” at 4 p.m. Oct. 31. There will be singing, testimonies and fellowship as members are encouraged to fill their assigned pews.

• First Christian Church, 4800 S. Calhoun St., will celebrate its sesquicentennial –150 years – with worship at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 14 with special guest speaker the Rev. Carolyn Casey Reed, associate regional minister. A luncheon and program will be at 1 p.m. at Lester's Banquet Hall, 1502 Bluffton Road. RSVP, along with $15, to the church office by Nov. 1.

• The Rev. Raymond C. Dix Jr., senior pastor of Pilgrim Baptist Church in Fort Wayne, was elected as the new president of the General Missionary Baptist State Convention of Indiana. Dix was installed on Friday.

