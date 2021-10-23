PEOPLE AND PLACES

Giving back

• The Culinary Queens event raised $151,600 to support Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana. Participants raised money online by sharing a favorite recipe and competing for tips from donors. Jae McGee shared her recipe for Lasagna McGee and finished as top fundraiser by collecting $16,350.

• Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will have its Share the Warmth Christmas Appeal to collect donations of gifts for children, winter coats and money to assist families in the area who are still out of work, homeless or low-income. Sponsorships are sought for hosting a Giving Tree and sponsoring a family. Money can be donated at https://www.ccfwsb.org/donate. Coats need to be professionally cleaned and can be taken to Peerless Cleaners in Fort Wayne or Angola from Nov. 7 to 29, as well as the Laundry Room laundromat in Auburn. For more information, call 422-5625 or email ccoffice@ccfwsb.org. Coats can be dropped off at the Auburn office, 107 W. Fifth St., Auburn. Beginning Nov. 2, the Auburn office will give out coats on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays by appointment. Call 260-925-0917.

• Local philanthropist Doug McComb celebrated his birthday by donating to the state champion Central Noble High School trap team four shotguns, two flats of 12-gauge shotgun ammunition, sweatshirts and a Garmin Trap Trainer. Grants were provided by MidwayUSA Foundation and Vista Outdoors, as well as O'Daniel Automotive Group.