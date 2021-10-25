Community Update

Classes

“WHERE DOES YOUR MONEY GO?”: Virtual event 10 a.m. Wednesday; presented by Purdue Extension Health & Human Science Program Area in partnership with the Allen County Public Library; register in advance at bit.ly/2Y726FZ; email questions to ksarko@purdue.edu or call 481-6437.

Fundraisers

FALL RUMMAGE AND BAKE SALE: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; Trinity Lutheran Church, 7819 Decatur Road; bag sale will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

“BLUE CHRISTMAS” – 2021 CADETS IN CADENCE DINNER AUCTION: Dec. 4; Concordia Lutheran High School, 1601 St. Joe River Drive; food, drinks and a live and silent auction; entertainment from Concordia's Chamber Singers student group and a special musical guest; tickets are $125 (with an early bird rate of $100 until Oct. 31); tickets at www.CadetsinCadence.com; item donations are also welcome; email questions to dschuller@clhscadets.com or call 483-1102, ext. 298.

“COATS FOR KIDS”: Starting Nov. 1 and continuing through Nov. 30, donations of new or gently used winter coats (children's sizes 7 and higher through adult sizes) are being collected at partner locations, including Peerless Cleaners, the Volunteer Center, Sweetwater (main campus), YMCA (Fort Wayne, Huntington), Darlington Holiday Warehouse, Parkview Ortho Hospital and GM Union Hall; $25 cash donation will provide a new coat, hat, scarf and mittens to a child in hardship; hosted by the Volunteer Center; donations can be made at www.volunteerfortwayne.org.

Lectures

“OLD RUGGED CROSS CHURCH” – RESTORATION PROJECT: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Grace College, east dining room of Westminster Hall, 105 Ninth St. in Winona Lake; Robert and Molly Shaffer, the prime movers behind the purchase and restoration of the Old Rugged Cross Church in Pokagon, Mich., will speak on the restoration project; the program is sponsored by the Winona History Center of Grace College and by the Esther Pfleiderer Charitable Trust at 1st Source Bank; more information at the Winona History Center website, Facebook or call 574-372-5193.

OMNIBUS SPEAKER SERIES: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14; Purdue University Fort Wayne, Auer Performance Hall of the John and Ruth Rhinehart Music Center, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; speaker will be author Ashley C. Ford discussing her debut memoir, “Somebody's Daughter”; admission is free; tickets will be available on campus at the Schatzlein Box Office in the main lobby of the Rhinehart Music Center starting two weeks before the event; more information at www.pfw.edu/omnibus.

Organizations

ALLEN COUNTY NEIGHBORHOODS ASSOCIATION: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday; Omni Room in the Garden Level of Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St.; quarterly meeting; local attorneys Robert Eherenman and Joshua C. Neal will discuss legal issues that neighborhood associations face; masks or face coverings are required; free parking is available in the public parking area in front of Citizens Square and at meters around the building (use the main entrance on the north side of the building); for more information, email maembrey3636@gmail.com or call Mike Green at 449-7671.

EARLY CHILDHOOD ALLIANCE: Saturday; Glenbrook Square, 4201 Coldwater Road; Barnes & Noble book fair; mention “ECA Book Fair” during checkout and ECA will receive a portion of sales total to purchase new books; virtually, go to www.bn.com/bookfairs between Saturday and Nov. 4 and enter ID 12613634.

THE VILLAGES OF INDIANA: Virtual event 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1; for parents in Indiana who are interested in learning more about providing foster homes for children; call 423-6676 for information and to register.

ASSOCIATION OF PEOPLE AGAINST LETHAL DRUGS: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday; DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn; rally to bring awareness to illicit lethal drugs such as fentanyl that killed over 93,000 in America in 2020.

“FELINE FALL FESTIVAL!”: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday; Humane Fort Wayne Clinic, 1333 Maycrest Drive; free; shelter building is outdoors so dress accordingly; for more information, call 420-7729 or email clinicinfo@humanefw.org