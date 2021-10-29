Arts Update

HOLIDAY DECORATING: Downtown Improvement District is hosting the seventh annual Window Decorating Contest, which will be completed for display by Thanksgiving Eve for the Night of Lights events. This year's theme is Scenes from a Downtown Snow Globe. Participating downtown businesses and organizations will display their favorite snow globe art and be judged for Most Thematic and Most Fort Wayne. Deadline to submit an entry form is today. For more information, email events@downtownfortwayne.com or go to HolidayFestDowntown.com.

AREA POETS: The Indiana Arts Commission, in partnership with the Indiana State Library, announced the following area poets that have been added to the state's poetry archive, INverse: Ruthanne Munger of Fort Wayne, Gretchen Kasting of Allen County, Steve Henn of Kosciusko County and Julia Robertson of Whitley County.