Out & About event listings

BOOKS

FRIDAY

Ananda Lima – Brazillian-American poet and author of “Mother/land”; 5 p.m.; reading and book signing; Hyde Brothers Booksellers, 1428 Wells St.

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion Dance – Justus III; 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

MONDAY

Step Afrika! – 11 a.m.; presentation of dance styles practices at historically Black colleges and traditional African dance; North Manchester University, Cordier Auditorium, North Manchester; free.

WEDNESDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

FESTIVALS

FRIDAY

FunFest – 6 to 8 p.m.; Grace College, Gordon Health and Wellness Center, 100 Publishers Drive, Winona Lake; free.

SATURDAY

Fall Festival – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Main Street/Shanes Park, Rockford, Ohio; vendor market 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., vintage baseball game at 2 p.m., trick or treat from 5 to 6:30 p.m., food and activities; www.rockfordalive.com.

HALLOWEEN

ALL WEEKEND

Spooktacular Haunted Garden – 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday; 7704 Wishingwell Court.

FRIDAY

“Psycho” – Film screening with music provided by Fort Wayne Philharmonic; 7:30 p.m.; Auer Performance Hall, Purdue University Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; tickets, $25 adults, $10 children; fwphil.org.

Fireside Tales of Terror – 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Original Para-Sisters share chilling Fort Wayne stories; Old National Bank Plaza, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; stories before 7 p.m. kid-friendly.

Trunk-or-Treat – Hosted by Indiana University Fort Wayne's Public Health Student Interest Group; 4 to 8 p.m.; parking garage 3 on IU Fort Wayne/Purdue Fort Wayne campus, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; admission is three canned food items per child; proceeds benefit Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana.

Trick-or-Treat – 5:30 to 7 p.m.; businesses at Georgetown Square, 6400 E. State Blvd.; costume judging, music.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

HalloWeirdity – 5 to 8:30 p.m.; outdoor meadow at TekVenture Maker Space, 1550 Griffin St.; features activities with costumed characters and giant puppets; $4, $20 per family, free ages 3 and younger; www.ecstatic-theatrics.com.

SATURDAY

“Nevermore: The Murders in the Rue Morgue” – Murder mystery; 7 to 11 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; for ages 21 and older; $75 per person or $70 per person for two or more; hosted by Riverfront Fort Wayne; www.riverfrontfw.org or call 427-6000 to register.

Candy drop – 1 to 5 p.m.; helicopter flying over will drop candy at 2 p.m.; food; Ossian Health Communities, 215 Davis Drive, Ossian.

Trick-or-treat Extravaganza – 5 to 7 p.m.; along Miami Street block in downtown Wabash; activities, dumping of more than one ton of candy for trick-or-treaters, outdoor costume contest at Lighthouse Mission, 123 W. Canal St. at 6 p.m., live music, bounce house, photo booth and vendors.

SUNDAY

“A Little Fright Music” – 7 to 8:30 p.m.; area musicians and actors perform Halloween-themed event; First Presbyterian Church of Van Wert, Van Wert, Ohio; free.

HOLIDAY

MONDAY

Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) – 5 to 7 p.m.; Promenade Park, Auer Lawn, 202 W. Superior St.; festive activities, painting of sugar skulls.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Outreach to Space,” ends Jan. 2; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $10 ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Make It,” educates visitors about manufacturing and die cutting.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Visions of the Old West” garden exhibit, ends Nov. 14; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $5 adults, $3 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Pumpkin Path display through Sunday.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar,” featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; also, a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage in Chicago will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Sauder Village – 22611 Ohio 2, Archbold, Ohio; $20 adults, $14 ages 6 to 16, free ages 5 and younger; hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, closed Tuesday; 800-590-9755 or www.saudervillage.org; through Sunday.

SUNDAY, MONDAY AND THURSDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

ALL WEEKEND

Amazing Fall Fun – 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; features corn maze and pumpkin patch; Amazing Acres Farms, 3150 County Road 43, Waterloo; every weekend through Sunday; amazingfallfun.com.

Fort Wayne Children's Zoo – 3411 Sherman Blvd.; $15 ages 19 to 61, $13 ages 62 and older and $11 ages 2 to 18; hours, kidszoo.org; season ends Sunday. Wild Zoo Halloween Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday.

FRIDAY

Historic West Main Street Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; 1936 W. Main St.; operated by Nebraska Neighborhood Association.

Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe Neighborhood, 2518 Winter St.; through fall; johnniemaefarm.com; ends Nov. 19.

SATURDAY

Stargazing – Offered by Fort Wayne Astronomical Society; begins one hour after sunset and continuing two hours; Star*Quest Observatory, Jefferson Township Park, 1720 S. Webster Road, New Haven; continues every clear Saturday night through November; fortwayneastronomicalsociety.com.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Aunt Millie's Bakery, 350 Pearl St.; ends April 30.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor market, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas Ave.; ends May 21.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 block of Warsaw Street; southsidefarmersmarket.com; ends mid-December.

Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 118 W. Market St., Bluffton.

Auburn Farmers Market – 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Courthouse Square, Auburn.

SUNDAY

Community chess – Noon to 6 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; hosted by Fort Chess and Take a Stan chess clubs; free.

THURSDAY

Old Fort Cluster Dog Show – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; free admission; ends Nov. 7.

SPORTS

SATURDAY

Art of Scrap 3 Mixed Martial Arts Fight Night – 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets from $27 to $122; ticketmaster.com.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“Bad Seed” – First Presbyterian Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; 300 W. Wayne St.; $16 adults, $8 children and students with ID; firstpresfortwayne.org/theater or 422-4226; ends Nov. 7.

“The Addams Family Musical” – Summit City Music Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday; The Charles, 3127 Carroll Road; $25, $20 for seniors and students; summitcitymt.com, ends Nov. 7.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“The Haunting of Hill House” – Arena Dinner Theatre; 8 p.m.; dessert service only; 719 Rockhill St.; $30; 422-4226; arenadinnertheatre.org.

SATURDAY

“At the Movies: Songs of the Silver Screen” – Three Rivers Music Theatre; 8 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $30; ticketmaster.com or 745-3000.

WEDNESDAY

“Anastasia” – 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $40; ticketmaster.com or fwembassytheatre.org.