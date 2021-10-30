PEOPLE AND PLACES

Giving back

Old National Banking Centers, including those in Fort Wayne, hosted a customer appreciation week Oct. 18 through 22, in which the following local organizations received a $500 community grant: Out of Jam, Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry, Greater Fort Wayne Hispanic Chamber, Charis House and Fellowship Missions in Warsaw.

Awards

The New Haven F&AM Lodge 740 will present Wednesday its 50-year Award of Gold to members James “Jim” Gordon, H Duane Theurer and Jerry Womack. Guest and presenter of the awards will be Richard Lentz, deputy grand master for the Freemasons in Indiana.

Soup winner

Fort Wayne Soup announced that Ryan Remington with Same City Food Truck was selected as the winner of its virtual event on Oct. 21. Remington was among several people who pitched community ideas for an opportunity to receive money for their project. The food truck, purchased by Just Neighbors, will act as a bridge between partner organizations, community resources, street outreach teams and sheltered and unsheltered people who are experiencing homelessness. More than 100 votes were cast by community members who purchased a $5 ticket for the event, allowing Remington to receive $500 from the sales and matching sponsorship dollars.