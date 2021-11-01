Community Update

Classes

“DIGGING FOR DINOSAURS”: 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 9; Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St.; ages 3 to 6; create a dinosaur egg, take part in a fossil dig and craft a prehistoric friend; $15 covers admission for one child and one adult; register at www.sciencecentral.org/programs/programs-on-site/tots-science-pre-k.html.

“KNOW YOUR NUMBERS, KNOW YOUR OPTIONS” PROGRAM: Virtual workshop; 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 22, 29, Dec. 6 and 13; attend all four classes; presented by Huntington County Purdue Extension; this is a discussion-based workshop to connect women and subject-matter experts in the areas of financial records and interpreting results; $20; register by Nov. 8; for more information email schroedd@purdue.edu.

Fundraisers

“CORNED BEEF ON RYE”: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday; The Temple, 5200 Old Mill Road; pick-up or drive-thru; one-third of a pound corned-beef-on-rye sandwich, a giant pickle, creamy coleslaw, a fudgy brownie and a drink; boxed meals are $18.

ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT FISH FRY AND PORK TENDERLOIN: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday; Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive; sponsored by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor; includes scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee; full-service bar; carryout is available; $10 adults, $5 children; more information at www.fortwaynemaennerchor.us; questions at 444-3634.

ANNUAL ADOPTION CELEBRATION: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday; Sweetwater, 5501 U.S. 30 W; free open house; for families who may be interested in either adopting or fostering children to get information and ask questions from a number of agencies; featuring Christian music artist Billy Ballenger in a live mini concert at 4 p.m.; costume masks, balloon art and refreshments; hosted by STAR 88.3.

Health

“DEMENTIA VS. ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE: WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE?”: Virtual event 10 a.m. Wednesday; presented by Purdue Extension Health & Human Science Program Area in partnership with the Allen County Public Library; preregister at bit.ly/3yBYSHg; questions at ksarko@purdue.edu or 481-6437.

CANCER SERVICES OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: 6316 Mutual Drive; virtual event from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, and in-person from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 8, “Is There Arsenic in Your Food?”; and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road, “Navigating the Grocery Store”; register at 484-9560 or by emailing ahathaway@cancer-services.org.

BLOOD DONATIONS: Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church, 1203 East 7th St., Auburn; 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, First Merchants Heritage Hall, 631 E. Taylor St., Huntington; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Trine University, 1819 Carew St.; noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Helmer United Methodist Church, 7530 S. Indiana 327, Helmer; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Huntington University, 2303 College Ave., Huntington; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Huntington University, 2303 College Ave., Huntington; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Trinity Church, 229 S. State St., Kendallville; noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Ligonier United Methodist Church, 466 Townline Road, Ligonier; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Concordia Lutheran Church, 4245 Lake Ave.; 7:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Sunday, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church/School, 860 Cherry St., Huntington; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 315 S. Line St., Columbia City.

Lectures

“100 YEARS BOLD: THE FORT WAYNE MUSEUM OF ART, 1921-2021”: 2 p.m. Sunday; History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; speaker is Charles Shepard; a George R. Mather lecture series; register for virtual or in-person by sending an email with your name and if you are a History Center member to administration@fwhistorycenter.org.

Organizations

HUNTINGTON COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY: 6 p.m. Wednesday; Huntington City-Township Public Library, 255 W. Park Drive, Huntington, Flint Springs meeting room; celebrating its 25th anniversary; games, snacks, awards, door prizes; questions at genealogy@hctpl.info or call 260-356-0824.

DAR'S MARY PENROSE WAYNE CHAPTER: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday; Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; library help day for prospective members.

NEW HAVEN / ADAMS TOWNSHIP PARKS DEPARTMENT: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13; Community Center, 7500 Indiana 930 E. (behind McDonald's in New Haven); there will be an open house to unveil plans for preserving and enhancing Marylands Farm Park; a fundraising drive to invite donations will begin with the open house event; for more information, call Mike Clendenen at 749-2212.

TRINE UNIVERSITY'S SHORT STORY CLUB: Virtual event 11:30 a.m. Friday; for those who like talking about stories and ideas with others but don't have time to read a novel; participants will receive a copy of the story and a Zoom link prior to each meeting; the club will discuss “American History” by Judith Ortiz Cofer; get a Zoom link by emailing goddardj@trine.edu.