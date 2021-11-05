Art Exhibits

ALL WEEKEND – “America the Beautiful: Photographs by Clyde Butcher” – Ends Jan. 30; also, “Fernando Lozano: We Remember,” ends Nov. 28; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hours, fwmoa.org.

ALL WEEKEND – Works by Hilarie Couture – Ends Sunday; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; regular hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; garrettmuseumofart.org.

ALL WEEKEND – 44th annual Photography Exhibit – Ends Sunday; Wassenberg Art Center, 214 South Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio; hours, 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday.

ALL WEEKEND – Fort Wayne Artists Guild – Ends Dec. 31; Gallery at Three Rivers, ground floor, Three Rivers Luxury Apartments, 101 Three Rivers East; hours 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – “Painting at Night” – Ends Nov. 28; a group exhibition by artists who identify as mothers or lifelong caregivers; Artlink Contemporary Gallery, 300 E. Main St.; hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Artist reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

ALL WEEKEND – Contemporary Photography Exhibit – Ends Nov. 22; features work of female photographers Holly Roberts, Darlene Kaczmarczyk and Adriane Little; Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – High School Art and Design Juried Exhibition – Ends Nov. 12; Purdue Fort Wayne, Visual Arts Gallery, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

ALL WEEKEND – “Just a Bunch of Potters” annual holiday exhibition and sale – 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; North Pointe Woods clubhouse, 8202 Riveroak Drive; free; potters will be there to answer questions about work; for preview, go to facebook.com/bunchofpotters.

ALL WEEKEND – “Lament for Aleppo: Mixed Media Works by Justin Johnson” – Ends Dec. 10; Johnson is a local artist and gallery director at University of Saint Francis; Jeffrey R. Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; hours, www.acpl.info.

FRIDAY – “Art of Hope” – Ends Nov. 21; hosted by Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana; University of Saint Francis Rolland Art Center, 1200 Leesburg Road; features local artists' interpretations of mental health, recovery, healing and hope; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

FRIDAY – “New Directions” – Ends Sunday; First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St.; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday; firstpresfortwayne.org.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Autumn Splendor” – Includes work by Terry Armstrong, Chuck Marshall, Jill Stefani and Susan Suraci; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or by appointment; castlegallery.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Fort Wayne Artists Guild members – Ends Dec. 31; Gallery at Jefferson Pointe, across from Marshall's and Game Stop; hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; fortwayneartistsguild.org.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Ecology Collages” – Ends Dec. 11; features work by artist Brenda Miller; Art Gallery of Mount Memorial Hall, Grace College, 1 Lancer Way, Winona Lake; hours, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

SATURDAY – “The Body Beautiful” – Ends Thursday; Gallery K on Broadway, 2445 Broadway; hours, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

SATURDAY – “Simplicty” – Ends Dec. 19; reception from 4 to 7 p.m.; exhibit of photography with haiku by Jim Gabbard and Angela Green; book signing at 5 p.m. and live music from 5:30 to 7 p.m. by Joe Justice; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; garrettmuseumofart.org.

MONDAY – “Paper Girls” – Ends Nov. 30; work by Valerie Nowling and Diane McGregor; Sharing Peace Café, 4900 Fairefield Ave.; hours, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, or by appointment.