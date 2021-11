ART SUBMISSIONS SOUGHT: Artlink is accepting submissions for its Artlink Market: Winter Edition that will happen Dec. 4, 11 and 18. Vendors can apply for one or all three dates. Entry fee is $10; booth fees are $60 per day and $50 per day for Artlink members. Application deadline is Nov 13. For more information or to apply, go to www.artlinkfw.org/artlink-market-winter-edition