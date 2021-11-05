Out & About

BOOKS

SATURDAY

Erica Anderson-Senter – Poetry reading from book “Midwestern Poet's Incomplete Guide to Symbolism”; 7:30 p.m.; Wunderkammer Co., 3402 Fairfield Ave.; free.

COMEDY

SATURDAY

Jeff Allen – 7:30 p.m.; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Van Wert, Ohio; tickets from $27 available at vanwertlive.com or 419-238-6722.

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

WEDNESDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

HOLIDAY

ALL WEEKEND

Festival of Trees – 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; John Paulding Historical Society, Paulding, Ohio; also, 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; admission is free but donations accepted.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Outreach to Space,” ends Jan. 2; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $10 ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Make It,” educates visitors about manufacturing and die cutting. Special Abilities Day Tuesday; free with pre-registration for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, along with their caretakers.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Visions of the Old West” garden exhibit, ends Nov. 14; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $5 adults, $3 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar,” featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; also, a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage in Chicago will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

SUNDAY, MONDAY AND THURSDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

SUNDAY

Trees Trail Challenge – 2 p.m.; 10- and 4-mile race, 2-mile family walk; Franke Park, Pavilion 1, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; sponsored by Trees Indiana; for information, go to www.treesrace.org.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

ALL WEEKEND

Old Fort Cluster Dog Show – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; free admission Friday; $7 for ages 16 and older, $5 ages 3 to 15 and free for ages 2 and younger Saturday and Sunday.

FRIDAY

Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe Neighborhood, 2518 Winter St.; through fall; johnniemaefarm.com; ends Nov. 19.

SATURDAY

Macedonian Day of Discovery – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; St. Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church, 3535 Crescent Ave.; presentation of Macedonian history and culture with lectures on Orthodox iconography and workshop on Macedonian dance step traditions.

Fall Craft and Vendor Showcase – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Mizpah Shrine Center, 1015 Memorial Way.

Stargazing – Offered by Fort Wayne Astronomical Society; begins one hour after sunset and continuing two hours; Star*Quest Observatory, Jefferson Township Park, 1720 S. Webster Road, New Haven; continues every clear Saturday night through November; fortwayneastronomicalsociety.com.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Aunt Millie's Bakery, 350 Pearl St.; ends April 30.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor market, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas Ave.; ends May 21.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 block of Warsaw Street; southsidefarmersmarket.com; ends mid-December.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Miami Indian Heritage Trader Days – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road; shop for traditional crafts, goods and wares and hands-on demonstrations; free.

SPORTS

FRIDAY

Komets – vs. Cincinnati; 8 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets from $14 to $30 for adults, $12 to $25 for ages 60 and older and students ages 12 to 18, $10 to $20 for ages 11 and younger.

SATURDAY

Mad Ants – vs. Windy City Bulls; 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets at box office or ticketmaster.com

SUNDAY

Mad Ants – vs. Windy City Bulls; 5 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets at box office or ticketmaster.com.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“Bad Seed” – First Presbyterian Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; 300 W. Wayne St.; $16 adults, $8 children and students with ID; firstpresfortwayne.org/theater or 422-4226.

“The Addams Family Musical” – Summit City Music Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday; The Charles, 3127 Carroll Road; $25, $20 for seniors and students; summitcitymt.com.

“Beauty and the Beast” – CC Banks Productions; 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. show only Sunday; Huber Opera House, Hicksville, Ohio; general admission is $20 for adults ($50 for dinner and show) and $15 for children ages 10 and younger ($25 for dinner and show); 419-506-1085.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“The View” – Manchester University Theatre Society; 7:30 p.m.; Cordier Auditorium, North Manchester campus; $5.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

“The Christmas Schooner” – Fort Wayne Civic Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $35, $30 for ages 60 and older and $22 ages 23 and younger; ends Nov. 21.

THURSDAY

“Around the World in 80 Days” – Fire & Light Productions; 7 p.m.; USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St.; $10 advance or $12 at door the day of show; fireandlightproductions.com; ends Nov. 13.

VETERANS DAY

SATURDAY

Veterans Day Parade – 11 a.m.; parade moves along Parnell Avenue and ends at Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., with ceremony following; sponsored by Allen County Council of Veterans Organization.