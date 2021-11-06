GUIDELIGHT

Grant awarded

St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 729 W. Washington Blvd., received a $49,903 grant to allow its minister, the Rev. Paul Offhaus, to participate in the 2021 Lilly Endowment Clergy Renewal Program for Indiana Congregations. Offhaus plans to follow in the footsteps of the Apostle Paul in Turkey and Greece May 16 through Aug. 16.

Special event

Keegan Ferrell, a Fort Wayne native who appeared on Season 20 of NBC TV's “The Voice,” will perform as part of The Pointe Church's worship services on Nov. 21. Services at the church, 5335 Bass Road, are at 9, 10:15 and 11:30 a.m.

