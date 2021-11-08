Community Update

Classes

FARMLAND LEASING WORKSHOP: Virtual event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16 or 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 18; landowners and farmers can learn about various tools available with farmland leases, the impact soil may have on leases and legal protections gained through leasing; Anthony Crowell, an attorney at Gordon & Associates, will present the legalities of having an effective land lease; presented by Purdue Extension educators; $25; sign up at https://cvent.me/gmRR08; for more information, call 765-653-8411 or email smith535@purdue.edu.

Fundraisers

CHILI COOK-OFF: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Home Lumber, 2010 Lincoln Highway East, New Haven; includes a silent auction; hosted by Home Builders Association; $10 tickets at https://hbafortwayne.wliinc26.com/events/chili-cook-off-3044/register; or call 420-2020.

“CHRISTKINDLMARKT” – ANNUAL CHRISTMAS MART: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive; hosted by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor; vendors selling arts and crafts, paintings, woodworking, candles, ornaments, scented oils, knitted and crocheted items and more; lunch and German bratwurst available along with baked goods; there will also be a visit from St. Nikolaus (German Santa Claus) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; questions or if wanting to be a vendor, call 444-3634.

FISH AND TENDERLOIN FRY: Drive-thru only 4 to 7 p.m. (or until sold out) Saturday; Tri-Lakes Lions Hall, 2935 E. Colony Ave., Columbia City; $12 meal or meat only; $5 quart of potato salad.

MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS RUN/WALK 5K: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday; University of Saint Francis Campus, 2701 Spring St.; hosted by Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana; register or donate at www.eventbrite.com/e/run-for-you-5k-tickets-185077681327.

Health

FAMILY CONFERENCE: Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter co-hosts for national Family Caregivers month; virtual event from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday; registration at 800-272-3900 or go to www.alz.org/Indiana/programs.

BLOOD DONATIONS: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E. 200 North, Angola; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, The Gathering Place, 547 Guilford St., Huntington; 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lakewood Park Christian School, 5555 County Road 29 South, Auburn; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Concordia Theological Seminary, 6600 N. Clinton St.; noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Emmanuel Community Church, 12222 U.S. 24 W; 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Manchester University, 10627 Diebold Road; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sonrise Church, 10125 Illinois Road.

Lectures

“JEWISH CEMETERIES – INDIANA AND BEYOND”: Virtual event 2 p.m. Sunday; the Northeast Indiana Jewish Genealogy Society is partnering with the Indiana Jewish Historical Society; guest speakers will be Jeannie R. Regan-Dinius from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and JewishGen's Nolan Altman; registration required at www.NEIndianaJGS.org/upcoming-events/.

HUMANITIES SYMPOSIA: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday; Trine University, Wells Theater inside Taylor Hall, 1 University Ave., Angola; associate professor Jeanette Goddard will present “Stories We Tell: Women in the Past”; for information, email mayusm@trine.edu; view online at http://trine.meritpages.com/news/Humanities-Symposia-looks-at-stories-about-women-throughout-history/22909.

Library

KENDALLVILLE LIBRARY AND ITS LIMBERLOST BRANCH: Closed Thursday in observance of Veterans Day.

Organizations

CIVIL WAR ROUND TABLE OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: 6 p.m. today; Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; program is “Who are the Worst Civil War Generals and Commanders”; discussion from the knowledge and opinions of those present; more information at 745-1081 or email CWRTNEI@aol.com; Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/CWRTNEI.

ALLEN COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY: Virtual event 7 p.m. Wednesday; “French Migration to Allen County” by Martine Copeland; register at www.acgsi.org/meetings.php.

DISORDERLY BEAR DEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Community Center, 233 W. Main St.; organization donates teddy bears and stuffed animals; monthly meeting; looking for new members; questions at 260-557-2734.