Arts Update

AMPLIFY ART AWARDS: Arts United announced money raised for the Fall 2021 cycle of Amplify Art, a crowdfunding campaign designed to support arts and culture projects in northeast Indiana: Downtown Churubusco Kinetic Wind Sculptures, Main Street Churubusco, $3,900; Script to Screen in Six, Summit City Cinephiles, $1,440; temporary outdoor art exhibit at Gene Stratton-Porter Historic Site, Rebecca Stockert, $3,945; Theatre Arts Day 2022, Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, $4,020; and UnSung: Celebrating the Voices of Women in Recovery, Purdue University Fort Wayne School of Music, $3,040.