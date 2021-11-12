Out & About

BOOKS

FRIDAY

Brett Newski – Book and album tour; author of “It's Hard to Be a Person: Defeating Anxiety, Surviving the World, and Having More Fun”; also, singer/songwriter who will perform; 8 p.m.; The Brass Rail, 1121 Broadway.

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion Dance – Justus III; 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.

WEDNESDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

HOLIDAY

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Fort Wayne Village Marketplace – 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; SportOne Parkview Fieldhouse, 3946 Ice Way; features more than 100 local shops for holiday shopping; $5 adults, free for ages 12 and younger.

Festival of Trees – 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; John Paulding Historical Society, Paulding, Ohio; admission is free but donations accepted.

SATURDAY

“Home Alone” with Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets from $27 to $86; fwembassytheatre.org or fwphil.org.

TUESDAY

Blue Jacket's Fantasy of Lights – 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; cost, $10 per vehicle, $20 commercial van and $40 trolley or bus; ends Dec. 31.

WEDNESDAY

“Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical” – 6 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $29.95; fwembassytheatre.org or ticketmaster.com.

Tree-lighting ceremony – 6 p.m. seasonal selections and carols by Manchester High School Choir members and tree lighting at 6:25 p.m.; Santa Claus arrives at 6:30 p.m.; Manchester University, North Manchester, in front of Peterstine Chapel.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Outreach to Space,” ends Jan. 2; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $10 ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Make It,” educates visitors about manufacturing and die cutting.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Visions of the Old West” garden exhibit, ends Sunday; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $5 adults, $3 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar,” featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; also, a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage in Chicago will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

SUNDAY, MONDAY AND THURSDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

FRIDAY

Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe Neighborhood, 2518 Winter St.; through fall; johnniemaefarm.com; ends Nov. 19.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Marylands Farm Park open house – 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; New Haven Community Center, 7500 Indiana 930, New Haven; learn about farm preserve that includes 1870s historic homestead, farm animal viewing and sensory trail.

SATURDAY

Stargazing – Offered by Fort Wayne Astronomical Society; begins one hour after sunset and continuing two hours; Star*Quest Observatory, Jefferson Township Park, 1720 S. Webster Road, New Haven; continues every clear Saturday night through November; fortwayneastronomicalsociety.com.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Aunt Millie's Bakery, 350 Pearl St.; ends April 30.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor market, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas Ave.; ends May 21.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 block of Warsaw Street; southsidefarmersmarket.com; ends mid-December.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Fort Wayne Hamfest and Computer Expo – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $6 Saturday, free Sunday; 12 and younger free with adult.

SUNDAY

Fort Wayne Record and CD Show – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Classic Café, 4832 Hillegas Road; free admission.

SPORTS

SATURDAY

Komets – vs. Toledo Walleye; 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets from $14 to $30 for adults, $12 to $25 for ages 60 and older and students ages 12 to 18, $10 to $20 for ages 11 and younger.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“The Christmas Schooner” – Fort Wayne Civic Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $35, $30 for ages 60 and older and $22 ages 23 and younger; ends Nov. 21.

“Home Fires Out!” – USF Creative Arts; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; University of Saint Francis North Campus Auditorium, 2702 Spring St.; $12; bit.ly/HomeFiresOut or 399-8064; ends Nov. 21.

“The Laramie Project” – Purdue University Fort Wayne Department of Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; also, 8 p.m. Thursday; Williams Theatre, PFW, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; tickets, pfw.edu/tickets or 481-6555; ends Nov. 20.

FRIDAY

“Adrift” – Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theatre; 7:30 p.m.; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn; $15 adults, $12 students; excelsiorartsacademy.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“Around the World in 80 Days” – Fire & Light Productions; 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday; USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St.; $10 advance or $12 at door the day of show; fireandlightproductions.com.

“The Brothers Grim Spectaculathon” – Grace College Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; also, 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Grace College, Little Theatre, Philathea Hall, 1499 Alpha Drive, Winona Lake; $5 students, $7 adults; 574-267-8041; ends Nov. 19.