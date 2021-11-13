PEOPLE AND PLACES

Giving back

• Humane Fort Wayne is partnering with PetSmart Charities to have adoptable pets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at PetSmart, 1760 Apple Glen Blvd. Because of the event, the shelter at 4914 S. Hanna St. will be closed to the public today and will reopen for normal business hours at 11 a.m. Sunday.

• Community Foundation of Wabash County awarded a $5,000 grant to Young Professionals of Wabash County.

Award

SCAN awarded its Maria Henry Award for Outstanding Staff to Judy Parker, SCAN daybreak respite worker and family support specialist, and Outstanding Volunteer to Matt Graves, SCAN board president and president of Great Lakes Prefabrication.