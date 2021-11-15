Community update

Classes

“WHERE MY RIVER RUNS” WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday; Environmental Resource Center, Purdue University Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; teaches educators how to use the curriculum guide for first through fifth grade students; resource distributed free through St. Joseph River Watershed Initiative and funding from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management's Clean Water grants program; participants will receive a flash drive resource files; educators with Fort Wayne Community Schools can obtain PDS for attending this event; in-person and virtual options are available; register by emailing ssp2655@gmail.com.

Fundraisers

BAZAAR AND LUNCHEON: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; St. Paul Lutheran Church, 450 W. 750 North, Decatur; cookie corner, bake sale, homemade noodles, decorated Christmas cookies.

SETTLERS INC. “CHRISTMAS AT HOME” TEA: 1:30 to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4; Historic Swinney Homestead, 1424 W. Jefferson Blvd.; Victorian Christmas grandeur; savories, sweets and tea; music; gift shop will be open; $25 per person; by reservation only at 747-1501 or 432-4232; money raised will help support maintenance and restoration of the Homestead; www.settlersinc.org.

Health

CANCER SERVICES OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: 6316 Mutual Drive; virtual event 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 22, “Is There Arsenic in Your Food?”; and in-person from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday; register at 484-9560 or ahathaway@cancer-services.org.

“SURVIVING THE HOLIDAYS”: Two-part grief webinar series; virtual event noon Thursday, “Grieving through Uncertain Times”; and noon Dec. 16, “Making It Through Your Losses”; register by calling Visiting Nurse at 435-3261 or go to www.vnfw.org/webinars/.

“OVERCOMING HOLIDAY STRESS”: Virtual event 10:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 22; $15; presented by Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana; register at www.eventbrite.com/e/overcoming-holiday-stress-ceus-available-tickets-199952873427.

“MAINTAINING MENTAL HEALTH DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON”: 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 2; Purdue Extension, 4001 Crescent Ave.; Zoom link also available; questions at ksarko@purdue.edu or 481-6437; register by Nov. 29 at https://bit.ly/3qi8gzp.

BLOOD DONATIONS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Zion Lutheran Church, 101 E. North St., Columbia City; 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, The Community Learning Center Inc., 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville; 1 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, American Legion, 515 W. 5th Ave., Garrett; noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Peabody Public Library, 1160 Indiana 205, Columbia City; 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, South Whitley United Methodist Church, 6685 W. Indiana 14, South Whitley; 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 10700 Aboite Center Road; noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, University of Saint Francis, Hutzell Athletic Center, 2701 Spring St.; 1 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, American Legion Post 423, 6215 Indiana 327, Orland; noon to 5 p.m. Friday, YMCA, 533 North St., Auburn; and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren, 2939 County Road 15, Auburn.

Lectures

HUMANITIES SYMPOSIA: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday; Trine University, Wells Theater inside Taylor Hall, 1 University Ave., Angola; “The Truth about Sojourner” will be presented; for more information, email mayusm@trine.edu; or go to http://trine.meritpages.com/news/Trines-Humanities-Symposia-discusses-Sojourner-Truth/23011.

“ANTIBIOTICS AND INFECTIONS”: Virtual event 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; presented by Michael Bechill, associate professor of biology at the University of Saint Francis; part of Allen County Public Library's USF lecture series; register at acpl.info/calendar.

Library

LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: 203 W. Spring St., LaGrange; 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, “Painting with Carl Mosher – Christmas Birches,” ages 12 and up, $25, register at 260-463-2941, ext. 1030; and 6 p.m. Nov. 22, movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” rated PG, free popcorn provided, bring you own covered drink.

Organizations

ASSOCIATED CHURCHES FOOD BANK: Nov. 22, 23 and 24; “Stuff-a-Bus” food drive parked in front of Dollar General at Georgetown Square shopping center; accepting non-perishables and cash donations.

INDIANA BUDDHIST TEMPLE: 10 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday; Father John's Loving Kindness Meditation Society, 301 W Butler St., Bryan, Ohio; Interfaith Thanksgiving Service and Mindfulness of Breathing Retreat; register at www.eventbrite.com/e/183930831067.