Art Exhibits

ALL WEEKEND – “America the Beautiful: Photographs by Clyde Butcher” – Ends Jan. 30; also, “Fernando Lozano: We Remember,” ends Nov. 28; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hours, fwmoa.org.

ALL WEEKEND – Fred Doloresco “Chasing the Light” – Also, “Simplicty,” ends Dec. 19, exhibit of photography with haiku by Jim Gabbard and Angela Green; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; regular hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; garrettmuseumofart.org.

ALL WEEKEND – Fort Wayne Artists Guild – Ends Dec. 31; Gallery at Three Rivers, ground floor, Three Rivers Luxury Apartments, 101 Three Rivers East; hours 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – “Painting at Night” – Ends Nov. 28; a group exhibition by artists who identify as mothers or lifelong caregivers; Artlink Contemporary Gallery, 300 E. Main St.; hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – Contemporary Photography Exhibit – Ends Monday; features work of female photographers Holly Roberts, Darlene Kaczmarczyk and Adriane Little; Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – “Lament for Aleppo: Mixed Media Works by Justin Johnson” – Ends Dec. 10; Johnson is a local artist and gallery director at University of Saint Francis; Jeffrey R. Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; hours, www.acpl.info. Artist reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

FRIDAY – “Art of Hope” – Ends Sunday; hosted by Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana; University of Saint Francis Rolland Art Center, 1200 Leesburg Road; features local artists' interpretations of mental health, recovery, healing and hope; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

FRIDAY – “Glass and Painting” – Ends Jan. 16; glass by Dave and Bryan Lee and painting by Maurice Papier; First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St.; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday; firstpresfortwayne.org.

FRIDAY – Artist reception – 5 to 8 p.m.; features more than 30 artists; Crestwoods Frame Shop and Gallery, 314 N. Main St., Roanoke; show ends Jan. 8.

FRIDAY – Natallia Yenza – Ends Dec. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road; 432-1524.

FRIDAY – Diana Fair – Ends Dec. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; American Red Cross, 1212 E. California Road; 484-9336.

FRIDAY – Valerie McBride – Ends Dec. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Citizens Square, second and third floors, 200 E. Berry St.; 427-2763.

FRIDAY – Hilarie Couture – Ends Dec. 31; Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, 8200 St. Joe Road; 209-6279.

FRIDAY – Linda Flatley and Nancy Longmate – Ends Dec. 31; Ophthalmology Consultants Southwest, 7232 Engle Road; 436-7205.

FRIDAY – Judith West – Ophthalmology Consultants North, 10186 Dupont Circle Drive E; 436-7205.

FRIDAY – Kim Lanoue – Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Wayne, 7970 W. Jefferson Blvd.; 435-6100.

FRIDAY – Roddy Dammeyer – Town House Retirement, 2209 St. Joe Center Road; 483-3116.

FRIDAY – Deana Harvey – Visiting Nurse Hospice, 5910 Homestead Road; 435-3222.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Art Harvest” – Ends Nov. 27; includes work by Eric Michaels, Robert Eberle and Jill Stefani Wagner; also, “Holiday Show,” ends Jan. 8; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or by appointment; castlegallery.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Fort Wayne Artists Guild members – Ends Dec. 31; Gallery at Jefferson Pointe, across from Marshall's and Game Stop; hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; fortwayneartistsguild.org.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Ecology Collages” – Ends Dec. 11; features work by artist Brenda Miller; Art Gallery of Mount Memorial Hall, Grace College, 1 Lancer Way, Winona Lake; hours, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Art for the Holidays: Featuring Handmade Ornaments and Nativities – Ends Dec. 31; The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p..m Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

SATURDAY – Third Saturday – Features resident artists who open studios to public; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Art05 Studios, Reclaimed Fort Wayne, 1514 St. Joseph Blvd.

MONDAY – “Paper Girls” – Ends Nov. 30; work by Valerie Nowling and Diane McGregor; Sharing Peace Café, 4900 Fairfield Ave.; hours, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, or by appointment.