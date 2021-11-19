Out & About: Calendar of area events

BOOKS

SATURDAY

Book signing – Terri Richardson, author of “100 Things to Do in Fort Wayne Before You Die”; 5 to 7 p.m.; Hyde Brothers Booksellers, 1428 N. Wells St.

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

SATURDAY

Legion Dance – Chris Worth; 8 to 11 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.

WEDNESDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

HOLIDAY

ALL WEEKEND

Blue Jacket's Fantasy of Lights – Closed Friday and Saturday because of Fort4Fitness walk; hours, 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; cost, $10 per vehicle, $20 commercial van and $40 trolley or bus; ends Dec. 31.

FRIDAY

Christmas on Broadway – 5:30 p.m.; parade along Broadway featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus, cast of Fort Wayne Ballet's “Nutcracker,” lighting of 40-foot Colorado Blue Spruce tree; hot chocolate and eggnog by Prairie Farms, Santa's reindeer, Polar Express miniature train ride for children and fireworks; Broadway Plaza outside Shine & Hardin law offices.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Lights of Joy – Drive-thru light display; 6 to 10 p.m.; Shipshewana RV Park, entrance through Shipshewana Flea Market, 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; hours, 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; cost is $20 per vehicle; ends Dec. 31.

SATURDAY

“Cirque Dreams Holidaze” – 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, Wabash; tickets from $20 to $45; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

SUNDAY

Holiday Memorial Service and Tree Lighting – Hosted by Visiting Nurse; 5 p.m.; USF Goldstine Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St.; features symbolic lighting of an evergreen tree to memorialize and honor those who have passed away; also, guest speakers and performance by Fort Wayne Children's Choir.

WEDNESDAY

Night of Lights – Events begin at 5:45 p.m., ending with Parkview Field Holiday fireworks show at 8 p.m.; lightings of downtown light displays, including historic Santa and his reindeer on the PNC Building at 6:20 p.m.; for lighting times and events, go to holidayfestdowntown.com.

Kris Kringle Holiday Village – Market preview from 5 to 9 p.m.; presented by Fort Wayne Ballet and resembles traditional German Christmas markets, featuring food, entertainment, season ornaments and gifts; Arts United plaza, 303 E. Main St.; kriskringlefw.com.

Lights of Love Memorial – Hosted by Erin's House; 4 to 6 p.m. and 8:15 to 10 p.m.; tribute to loved ones on videoboard at Parkview Field; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; $10 custom holiday ornament, $30 lighted candle and $100 for personalized tribute; deadline for submissions is Monday; erinshouse.org; ends Dec. 5.

Holiday Window Displays – Handmade paper cut light boxes displayed in windows of Park Foundation Pavilion, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; ends Jan. 3.

Sensory Friendly Night of Lights – 6 to 10 p.m.; Park Foundation Pavilion, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; relaxing light show presentation, soft music and optional aromatherapy offered in 15-minute sessions; free.

Christmas at Fountain Park – 6 p.m.; lighting of park with seasonal displays, visits with Santa, choir performing; Fountain Park, Van Wert, Ohio; hours, 6 to 10 p.m. nightly; ends Jan. 1.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

Festival of Trees – 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 8 p.m. Thursday; “Dr. Seuss' The Grinch” animated film screening at 5 p.m. Thursday; features 70 decorated trees, as well as visits with Santa and on stage entertainment; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $10 ages 13 and older, $5 ages 1 to 12 and free for younger than 1; www.ticketmaster.com or at box office; ends Dec. 1.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Outreach to Space,” ends Jan. 2; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $10 ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Make It,” educates visitors about manufacturing and die cutting.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Alpine Holiday,” opens Saturday and ends Jan. 2; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $5 adults, $3 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Night of Lights at the Conservatory from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar,” featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; also, a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage in Chicago will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

SUNDAY, MONDAY AND THURSDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Headwaters Ice Skating – Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday; Headwaters Park, Clinton and Superior streets; cost, $6 ages 14 and older, $4 ages 13 and younger; $3 skate rental; hours, 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday; ends Feb. 27.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

FRIDAY

Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe Neighborhood, 2518 Winter St.; through fall; johnniemaefarm.com.

SATURDAY

Stargazing – Offered by Fort Wayne Astronomical Society; begins one hour after sunset and continuing two hours; Star*Quest Observatory, Jefferson Township Park, 1720 S. Webster Road, New Haven; continues every clear Saturday night through November; fortwayneastronomicalsociety.com.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Aunt Millie's Bakery, 350 Pearl St.; ends April 30.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor market, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas Ave.; ends May 21.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 block of Warsaw Street; southsidefarmersmarket.com; ends mid-December.

SUNDAY

Wildlife and Wetlands Trivia Night – 4 to 6 p.m.; hosted by Little Rivers Wetlands Project; Hop River Brewing Co., 1515 N. Harrison St.; free, but donations are accepted for fundraising; to register, go to www.lrwp.org/events.

THURSDAY

“In Memory of Colonel Sion Bass” – Noon to 4 p.m.; memorial service for Civil War Col. Sion Bass, who is buried in Lindenwood Cemetery; Liberty Landing, 2833 S. Calhoun St.; free.

SPORTS

FRIDAY

Komets – vs. Kalamazoo Wings; 8 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets from $14 to $30 for adults, $12 to $25 for ages 60 and older and students ages 12 to 18, $10 to $20 for ages 11 and younger.

SATURDAY

Komets – vs. Wheeling Nailers; 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets from $14 to $30 for adults, $12 to $25 for ages 60 and older and students ages 12 to 18, $10 to $20 for ages 11 and younger.

SUNDAY

Komets – vs. Iowa Heartlanders; 5 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets from $14 to $30 for adults, $12 to $25 for ages 60 and older and students ages 12 to 18, $10 to $20 for ages 11 and younger.

THURSDAY

Komets – vs. Toledo Walleye; 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets from $14 to $30 for adults, $12 to $25 for ages 60 and older and students ages 12 to 18, $10 to $20 for ages 11 and younger.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“The Christmas Schooner” – Fort Wayne Civic Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $35, $30 for ages 60 and older and $22 ages 23 and younger.

“Home Fires Out!” – USF Creative Arts; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; University of Saint Francis North Campus Auditorium, 2702 Spring St.; $12; bit.ly/HomeFiresOut or 399-8064.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“The Laramie Project” – Purdue University Fort Wayne Department of Theatre; 8 p.m.; Williams Theatre, PFW, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; tickets, pfw.edu/tickets or 481-6555.

FRIDAY

“The Brothers Grim Spectaculathon” – Grace College Theatre; 7:30 p.m.; Grace College, Little Theatre, Philathea Hall, 1499 Alpha Drive, Winona Lake; $5 students, $7 adults; 574-267-8041.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“Big Fish” – Huntington University Theater Department; 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; Zurcher Auditorium, Huntington; $13 adults, $10 ages 65 and older and $5 ages 6 and 17; www.huntington.edu/mca/box-office.

SATURDAY

“Rent” – 8 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $35; 424-5665 or www.fwembassytheatre.org/broadway.