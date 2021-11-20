Guidelight

Special service

Historic Powers Church, Old Road 1, Angola, will have its annual Celebration of Christmas service at 3 p.m. Nov. 28. The service will include singing traditional carols and reading the Christmas story from the King James version of the Bible.

Attendees should dress warmly as the building is not heated. Hot cider and cookies will be provided after the 30-minute service. For more information, go to powerschurch.org.

