Community Update

Classes

“GEOLOGY ROCKS!”: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday; Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St.; ages 3 to 6; learn about the earth's changes; face coverings required; $15 admission for one child and one adult; register at www.sciencecentral.org/programs/programs-on-site/tots-science-pre-k.html.

“STAYING SCAM SAFE”: Virtual event 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday; learn more about protecting yourself from scams as you get older; presented by Purdue Extension Health & Human Science Program; register at https://bit.ly/31FMo6x; for more information, email ksarko@purdue.edu or call 481-6437.

Fundraisers

WINE TASTING: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 4; Mizpah Shrine Imperial Room, 1015 Memorial Way; hosted by Daughters of the Nile Teti Shari Temple No. 60; $25 per ticket, $15 per designated driver; must be 21 or older to attend.

Health

BLOOD DONATION: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; Spiece Fitness, 5310 Merchandise Drive.