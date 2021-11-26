Arts Update

GINGERBREAD WINNERS: The History Center announced the following first-place winners of its annual Festival of Gingerbread competition: Andrew Harber, pre-K through 2nd grade individual; St. Joseph Hessen Cassel 2nd Grade Group 1, pre-K through 2nd grade group; Delaney Heintz, 3rd through 6th grade individual; Scarlett Nees and Tate Griffin, 3rd through 6th grade group; Mary Schroeder, teen individual; Mackenzie Nees and Ellie Short, teen group; Angelika Bensch, adult individual; McDonald/DeGaetano, adult group; Skaggs family, family; Cookie Friends, elite and historical theme for adult; and Mary Schroeder, historical theme for student.

SCRIPT JAM: Ecstatic Theatrics' will have its Script Jam Potluck!, where actors of all ages meet to read scripts and brainstorm blocking and characterizations, as well as perform for each other, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday through Dec. 7 at The Zone, TekVenture, 1550 Griffin St. Cost is $2 per person. For more information, go to www.ecstatic-theatrics.com or call 750-9013.