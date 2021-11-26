Out & About: Calendar of area events

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

SATURDAY

Legion Dance – 906 Band; 8 to 11 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.

SUNDAY

Singles Dance – 6 to 9:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Road.

HOLIDAY

ALL WEEKEND

Festival of Gingerbread – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; features gingerbread creations; History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; $6 adults ages 18 to 64, $4 ages 65 and older and ages 3 to 17, free for ages 2 and younger; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; ends Dec. 19; for more information on activities, go to fwhistorycenter.org.

Blue Jacket's Fantasy of Lights – Hours, 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; cost, $10 per vehicle, $20 commercial van and $40 trolley or bus; ends Dec. 31. Christmas Village open Thursday.

Holiday Window Displays – Handmade paper cut light boxes displayed in windows of Park Foundation Pavilion, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; ends Jan. 3.

Lights of Joy – Drive-thru light display; 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; Shipshewana RV Park, entrance through Shipshewana Flea Market, 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; cost is $20 per vehicle; ends Dec. 31.

Christmas at Fountain Park – 6 to 10 p.m.; seasonal light displays; Fountain Park, Van Wert, Ohio; hours, 6 to 10 p.m. nightly; ends Jan. 1.

Lights of Love Memorial – Hosted by Erin's House; 1 to 8 p.m.; also, 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; tribute to loved ones on videoboard at Parkview Field; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; erinshouse.org; ends Dec. 5.

Festival of Trees – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday; also, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; features 70 decorated trees, as well as visits with Santa and on stage entertainment; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $10 ages 13 and older, $5 ages 1 to 12 and free for younger than 1; www.ticketmaster.com or at box office.

Holiday Lights – 6 to 9:30 p.m.; features more than 140 displays; hosted by Van Wert 4-H Exchange Club; Santa at light show each Saturday; Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert, Ohio; $5 per car; ends Dec. 25.

FRIDAY

Holiday Homecoming – 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; hosted by city of New Haven; features free ice skating from 5 to 9 p.m., parade of lights at 5:30 p.m. and Santa at 6 p.m.; carriage rides and live reindeer; Broadway, downtown New Haven; for activities, go to www.newhaven.in.gov.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Christkindl Market of Bryan – 4 to 9 p.m.; also, Thursday; features handmade items and entertainment; on the square, downtown Bryan, Ohio; ends Dec. 18.

SATURDAY

Shop Small Saturday – Part of Downtown Improvement District's Days of Holly Shopping; participating downtown businesses; Santa, Buddy the Elf, The Grinch and Anna and Elsa from “Frozen” will make appearances; carolers; for more information, go to downtownfortwayne.com.

Christmas Through the Ages – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; learn how Christmas was celebrated during the 1700s and 1800s; hand-crafted gift ideas and bakers; Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Ave.; free, but donations accepted; oldfortwayne.org.

Old Fashioned Christmas Celebration – 6 to 8 p.m.; Oakwood Resort (outdoors so dress for weather), Syracuse; Santa and reindeer, sleigh rides, tree lighting and music; free; for more information, go to facebook.com/chautauquawawasee.

Christmas in the City – 3 to 5:30 p.m.; games, pony rides, petting zoo, tree lighting, Santa visits; downtown Huntington.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Krusin' Christmas at Kruse Plaza – 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday; Kruse Plaza, 5634 Opportunity Blvd., Auburn; features Christmas musical light show; hours, 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; ends Jan. 1.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Outreach to Space,” ends Jan. 2; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $10 ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Make It,” educates visitors about manufacturing and die cutting. STEAMsgiving, featuring an expansion of festival of trains and includes range of hobbies and activities, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Alpine Holiday,” ends Jan. 2; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $5 adults, $3 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Late-night light display from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays through Dec. 17.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar,” featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; also, a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage in Chicago will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

SUNDAY, MONDAY AND THURSDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

ALL WEEKEND

Headwaters Ice Skating – Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday; Headwaters Park, Clinton and Superior streets; cost, $6 ages 14 and older, $4 ages 13 and younger; $3 skate rental; hours, 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday; ends Feb. 27.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

ALL WEEKEND

Jurassic Quest – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; features animatronic dinosaur experience; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $19 to $22 for children and adults and $18 to $22 for seniors; ticketmaster.com; for more information, go to memorialcoliseum.com.

SATURDAY

Stargazing – Offered by Fort Wayne Astronomical Society; begins one hour after sunset and continuing two hours; Star*Quest Observatory, Jefferson Township Park, 1720 S. Webster Road, New Haven; continues every clear Saturday night through November; fortwayneastronomicalsociety.com.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Aunt Millie's Bakery, 350 Pearl St.; ends April 30.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor market, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas Ave.; ends May 21.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 block of Warsaw Street; southsidefarmersmarket.com; ends mid-December.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Gun and Knife Show – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $7 adults, $6 ages 60 and older and free for ages 12 and younger.