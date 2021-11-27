PEOPLE AND PLACES

Giving back

• The Wireless Zone in Fort Wayne is partnering with the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign to collect new toys for less fortunate children in the area. Toys can be dropped off at 9924 Illinois Road and 4201 Coldwater Road Suite 312 through Dec. 8.

• Donations are still being accepted for Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury and Indiana National Guard armories. Collections can be brought to 130 W. Cook Road in Fort Wayne beginning Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. New items needed include closed-toed shoes in all sizes, men's pants in various sizes, bras, bottle brushes and fingernail clippers. For more information, including an Amazon wish list, go to teamrubiconusa.org/resettlement.

• United Front received a $100,000 grant from the AEP Foundation on behalf of Indiana Michigan Power. The grant will provide scholarships to individuals and reduced program fees for organizations to participate in United Front, which is helping the Fort Wayne area have meaningful conversations about race, equity and inclusion.