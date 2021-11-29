Community Update

Camps

“AUTUM' N MAKIN' WORKSHOP”: Now through Dec. 29; TekVenture Maker Space, 1550 Griffin St.; blacksmithing, tool skills, ceramics, hybrid car batteries, CNC, art welding, electronics and electricity, cardboard carpentry and theatrical brainstorming; for more information, call 432-1095 or go to www.tekventure.org/workshops.

WINTER BREAK: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 20 to 23 and 27 to 30; Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St.; ages 5 to 11; camps are “The ART of the Matter” and “Science Sampler”; both camps are presented by Trine University; to register and more information at www.sciencecentral.org/.

“WINTER FOREST CAMP”: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 29 to 31; Salamonie Interpretive Center in the Lost Bridge West State Recreation area; ages 7 to 13; class time will be outdoors, rain, snow or shine; there will be two sessions each day; $35 for the package of six sessions; $30 additional siblings if you register by Dec. 6 at 260-468-2127.

Classes

SERVSAFE FOOD MANAGER – EXAM ONLY: 9 a.m. Dec. 8; Purdue Extension, 4001 Crescent Ave.; registration deadline is Wednesday at https://bit.ly/3aSM5x1; questions at ksarko@purdue.edu or 481-6437.

“BENEFICIAL INSECTS AND SLUG MANAGEMENT WORKSHOP”: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 10; Northwest State Community College, Voinovich Auditorium, Building E, 22600 Ohio 34, Archbold, Ohio; RSVP by Friday by emailing amichaels@williamsswcd.org or call 419-636-9395.

Fundraisers

“CENTER STAGE” – VARIETY TALENT SHOW: Submissions will be accepted beginning Jan. 1; submissions will be reviewed and chosen artists will be asked to participate in preliminary talent show rounds with the finale show scheduled for May 12; presented by Sweetwater at the Clyde Theater; proceeds will support Turnstone Center's mission of empowering people with disabilities; more information at www.Turnstone.org/CenterStage.

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road.

NEW ERA CHRISTMAS CRAFT BAZAAR: 9 a.m. Saturday; Churubusco Jr.-Sr. High School, 1 Eagle Drive, Churubusco; performances by the Churubusco Elementary Soundmaster at noon; New Generation at 1 p.m. and the New Era Show Choir at 2 p.m.

CRAFT BAZAAR AND COOKIE WALK: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; Lifeway Wesleyan Church, 7722 Moeller Road; breakfast and lunch are available for purchase; more information on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LifewayWesleyanCraftBazaarCookieWalk/.

“HOLIDAY FANTASIES BAZAAR”: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Highway East, New Haven; lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Health

BLOOD DONATIONS: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Day Spring Church, 2305 N. Indiana, Auburn; 1 to 6 p.m. today, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School, 232 N. Main St., Avilla; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Southern Wells High School, 9120 South 300 West, Poneto; 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cottage Event Center, 9524 U.S. 24, Roanoke; 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, 1316 E. Seventh St., Auburn; and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Covenant United Methodist Church, 10001 Coldwater Road.

Organizations

TRINE UNIVERSITY'S SHORT STORY CLUB: Virtual event 11:30 a.m. Friday; for those who like talking about stories and ideas with others but don't have time to read a novel; participants will receive a copy of the story and a Zoom link prior to each meeting; “Tiger Mending” by Aimee Bender will be the topic of discussion; email goddardj@trine.edu; view online at trine.meritpages.com/news/Trines-Short-Story-Club-returns/22509.

SETTLERS INC. – 50TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; Swinney Homestead, 1424 W. Jefferson Blvd.; members past and present are invited to honor the 50th anniversary of the Settlers' organization; enjoy a cup of tea and renew old friendships; the Hearthstone Ensemble will be featured at 2 p.m.; more information at 424-7212.

THE VILLAGES OF INDIANA: Virtual event 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6; for parents in Indiana who are interested in learning more about providing foster homes for children; call 423-6676 for more information and to register.