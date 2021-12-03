Art Exhibits

ALL WEEKEND – “Saint & Shepherds: New Work by Hebru Brantley” – Opens Saturday and ends March 13; also, “America the Beautiful: Photographs by Clyde Butcher,” ends Jan. 30; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hours, fwmoa.org.

ALL WEEKEND – Fred Doloresco “Chasing the Light” – Also, “Simplicty,” ends Dec. 19, exhibit of photography with haiku by Jim Gabbard and Angela Green; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; regular hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; garrettmuseumofart.org. Painting demonstration by Fred Doloresco from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – Fort Wayne Artists Guild – Ends Dec. 31; Gallery at Three Rivers, ground floor, Three Rivers Luxury Apartments, 101 Three Rivers East; hours 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – “Lament for Aleppo: Mixed Media Works by Justin Johnson” – Ends Dec. 10; Johnson is a local artist and gallery director at University of Saint Francis; Jeffrey R. Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; hours, www.acpl.info.

ALL WEEKEND – Fall 2021 BFA Exhibition – Ends Dec. 12; features Brady Fanning ceramics and Shaina Gonzales graphic design; artist reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday; Visual Arts Gallery, Purdue University Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

ALL WEEKEND – The Art Farm Annual Holiday Pop Up Gallery – Ends Jan. 9; features 11 artists; 17612 E North County Line Road, Spencerville; hours, noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

FRIDAY – “Glass and Painting” – Ends Jan. 16; glass by Dave and Bryan Lee and painting by Maurice Papier; First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St.; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday; firstpresfortwayne.org.

FRIDAY – Natallia Yenza – Ends Dec. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road; 432-1524.

FRIDAY – Diana Fair – Ends Dec. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; American Red Cross, 1212 E. California Road; 484-9336.

FRIDAY – Valerie McBride – Ends Dec. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Citizens Square, second and third floors, 200 E. Berry St.; 427-2763.

FRIDAY – Hilarie Couture – Ends Dec. 31; Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, 8200 St. Joe Road; 209-6279.

FRIDAY – Linda Flatley and Nancy Longmate – Ends Dec. 31; Ophthalmology Consultants Southwest, 7232 Engle Road; 436-7205.

FRIDAY – Judith West – Ends Dec. 31; Ophthalmology Consultants North, 10186 Dupont Circle Drive E; 436-7205.

FRIDAY – Kim Lanoue – Ends Dec. 31; Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Wayne, 7970 W. Jefferson Blvd.; 435-6100.

FRIDAY – Roddy Dammeyer – Ends Dec. 31; Town House Retirement, 2209 St. Joe Center Road; 483-3116.

FRIDAY – Deana Harvey – Ends Dec. 31; Visiting Nurse Hospice, 5910 Homestead Road; 435-3222.

FRIDAY – Works of the Summit City Photography Alliance – Ends Dec. 31; Studi07, 3414 Fairfield Ave.; reception from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday; hours, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday.

FRIDAY – “Indigi-Flections: Reflections on an Indigenous Identity” – Ends Feb. 4; features work of Briana “Bri” Floor; Link Gallery, Winger Hall, Manchester University, North Manchester.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Holiday Show” – Ends Jan. 8; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or by appointment; castlegallery.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Fort Wayne Artists Guild members – Ends Dec. 31; Gallery at Jefferson Pointe, across from Marshall's and Game Stop; hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; fortwayneartistsguild.org.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Ecology Collages” – Ends Dec. 11; features work by artist Brenda Miller; Art Gallery of Mount Memorial Hall, Grace College, 1 Lancer Way, Winona Lake; hours, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Art for the Holidays: Featuring Handmade Ornaments and Nativities – Ends Dec. 31; The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

SATURDAY – Artlink Market: Winter Edition – 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Artlink, 300 E. Main St.; also, Dec. 11 and 18.

SATURDAY – Alumni/Faculty Exhibition – Ends Dec. 19; Mimi and Ian Rolland Art Center, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday; gallery hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

SATURDAY – Women's 20th Winter Art Fair – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; hosted by Sophia's Portico; Beacon Heights Church of the Brethren, 2810 Beacon St.