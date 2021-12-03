Out & About: Calendar of area events

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

SATURDAY

Legion Dance – Junkyard; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.

HOLIDAY

ALL WEEKEND

“The Nutcracker” – Fort Wayne Ballet; with music by Fort Wayne Philharmonic; 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; tickets start at $45; artstix.org or 422-4226; ends Dec. 12. Kris Kringle Village from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday on Arts United Plaza.

Festival of Gingerbread – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; features gingerbread creations; History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; $6 adults 18 to 64, $4 ages 65 and older and ages 3 to 17, free for ages 2 and younger; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; ends Dec. 19; for more information on activities, go to fwhistorycenter.org.

Blue Jacket's Fantasy of Lights – Hours, 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; cost, $10 per vehicle, $20 commercial van and $40 trolley or bus; ends Dec. 31. Christmas Village open Friday through Monday.

Holiday Window Displays – Handmade paper cut light boxes displayed in windows of Park Foundation Pavilion, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; ends Jan. 3.

Lights of Joy – Drive-thru light display; 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; Shipshewana RV Park, entrance through Shipshewana Flea Market, 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; cost is $20 per vehicle; ends Dec. 31.

Christmas at Fountain Park – 6 to 10 p.m.; seasonal light displays; Fountain Park, Van Wert, Ohio; hours, 6 to 10 p.m. daily; ends Jan. 1.

Lights of Love Memorial – Hosted by Erin's House; 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; tribute to loved ones on videoboard at Parkview Field; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; erinshouse.org.

Holiday Lights – 6 to 9:30 p.m.; features more than 140 displays; hosted by Van Wert 4-H Exchange Club; Santa at light show each Saturday; Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert, Ohio; $5 per car; ends Dec. 25.

Krusin' Christmas at Kruse Plaza – 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday; Kruse Plaza, 5634 Opportunity Blvd., Auburn; features Christmas musical light show; hours, 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; ends Jan. 1.

Windmill Winter Wonderland – 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Mid-America Windmill Museum, 732 S. Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville; light displays; $5 adults, free for ages 11 and younger; also, Dec. 10 through 12.

Wonderland of Lights – 6 to 9 p.m.; Ouabache State Park, 4930 E. Indiana 201, Bluffton; $5 per car; drive-through light display; nightly through Dec. 31.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“Christmas at Home” Tea – Hosted by Settlers; 1:30 to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Historic Swinney Homestead, 1424 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $25; for reservation, call 747-1501 or 432-4232; settlersinc.org.

Christmas Madrigal Dinner Theater – 6 p.m.; Honeywell Center, Wabash; $49; www.honeywellarts.org.

Christkindl Market of Bryan – 4 to 9 p.m.; also, Thursday; features handmade items and entertainment; on the square, downtown Bryan, Ohio; ends Dec. 18.

FRIDAY

Lessons and Carols Advent service – 7 p.m.; Manchester Church of the Brethren, 1306 Beckley St., North Manchester; Christmas lessons and readings with music including Manchester university's A Cappella Choir, Chamber Singers and handbell choir; free, donations accepted.

SATURDAY

Shop Small Saturday – Part of Downtown Improvement District's Days of Holly Shopping; participating downtown businesses; Grinch will tour district from back of trolley from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., free tractor rides by Hops Harvester Fort Wayne from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., appearances by Anna, Elsa and Kristoff from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and holiday caroling from Shawnee Middle School Sound Explosion; for more information, go to downtownfortwayne.com.

Holiday Primitive and Antique Show – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Pierceton Elementary School, Pierceton; primitive and antique vendors; 11 a.m. instruction on how to decorate with greenery.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Holiday Market – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; see animals on the farm and story time at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., 12:30 and 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.; free admission; also, Dec. 11 and 12 and 16 through 23.

Christmas on the Farm – 6 to 9 p.m.; Trowbridge Farms, 5386 N. 500 E, Kendallville; hayrides, Santa visits, Christmas light labyrinth, visit with animals and firepit with s'mores making.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Outreach to Space,” ends Jan. 2; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $10 ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Make It,” educates visitors about manufacturing and die cutting.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Alpine Holiday,” ends Jan. 2; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $5 adults, $3 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Late-night light display from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays through Dec. 17. Santa and reindeer from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar,” featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; also, a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage in Chicago will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

SUNDAY, MONDAY AND THURSDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

ALL WEEKEND

Headwaters Ice Skating – Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday; Headwaters Park, Clinton and Superior streets; cost, $6 ages 14 and older, $4 ages 13 and younger; $3 skate rental; hours, 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday; ends Feb. 27.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

FRIDAY

City of Churches Tour – 6 p.m.; visit 12 Fort Wayne churches; for locations of churches, go to facebook.com/events/386311629942607/; free.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Le Chic Holiday Market – 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $5, free for ages 12 and younger.

SATURDAY

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Aunt Millie's Bakery, 350 Pearl St.; ends April 30.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor market, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas Ave.; ends May 21.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 block of Warsaw Street; southsidefarmersmarket.com; ends mid-December.

SUNDAY

Wild & Scenic Film Festival – Hosted by Indiana Forest Alliance; features 14 short-length nature films; screening begins at 7 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue University Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $20.

SPORTS

FRIDAY

Komets – vs. Iowa Heartlanders; 8 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets from $14 to $30 for adults, $12 to $25 for ages 60 and older and students ages 12 to 18, $10 to $20 for ages 11 and younger.

SATURDAY

Komets – vs. Iowa Heartlanders; 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets from $14 to $30 for adults, $12 to $25 for ages 60 and older and students ages 12 to 18, $10 to $20 for ages 11 and younger.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some)” – Pulse Opera House; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday; 1271/2 Wayne St., Warren; $15, $5 ages 12 and younger; pulseoperahouse.org or call 260-375-7017; ends Dec. 12.

“A Christmas Carol – A New Musical” – Wells Community Theater; 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday; Life Community Church auditorium, 428 S. Oak St., Bluffton; $10; wellscocreativearts.com or 260-824-5222.

“The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical” – Van Wert Civic Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; 118 S. Race St., Van Wert, Ohio; $16; vwct.org or call 419-238-9689; ends Dec. 12.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised]” – Purdue Fort Wayne Department of Theatre; 8 p.m.; Studio Theatre, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; tickets, pfw.edu/tickets or call 481-6555.