GUIDELIGHT

Grant received

OSV Institute for Catholic Innovation gave a capacity-building grant of $111,000 to Redeemer Radio to offer flexible-use podcast blocks to other radio stations seeking Catholic content. The Catholic radio station began its own podcast network in 2019 called Spoke Street Media. Redeemer Radio's flexible-use podcast blocks will offer radio stations from one to 24 hours of Catholic content per day.

