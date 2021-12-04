PEOPLE AND PLACES

Giving back

• Preferred Auto will give away free Christmas trees beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday at his three locations – 5005 Illinois Road, 9134 Lima Road and 615 E. State Blvd. – until all the trees have been given away. Trees are available on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be a limit of one tree per vehicle.

• Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries Center, in partnership with Many Nations Church and the Mount Vernon Park Neighborhood Association, will host its fifth annual Holiday Give-Back from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 16 at Many Nations Church, 5100 Gaywood Drive.

Neighborhood residents and community members who register in advance can help make fleece blankets, hats and scarves that will be provided to homeless adults. In addition, donations are being accepted for winter gear (coats, gloves and sleeping bags) and menstruation products that will be given to Street Reach and Sarah S. Leblanc with Purdue University Fort Wayne, who is partnering with Mission Motherhood to stock its diaper pantry.

To register by Friday to volunteer, go to facebook.com/Bridgeofgracecmc.

• ResCare Community Living has donated $45,000 to local food banks across the state, including giving $5,000 to Community Harvest Food Bank.