Community Update

Classes

“HAPPY HEALTHY HOLIDAYS” – MEAL PREPARATION: 5 to 6 p.m. Friday; Fort Wayne Urban League, 2135 S. Hanna St.; Kelley Marvin from Inspired Nutrition will lead the class; sponsored by Dr. Rudy Kachmann from the Kachmann Mind Body Institute; those in the class will take home the meals they prepare; registration is required at 745-3100.

Fundraisers

TASTE OF SAINT NICHOLAS BAKE SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church, 3535 Crescent Ave.

Health

BLOOD DONATIONS: 2 to 6:30 p.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 204 Rufus St., New Haven; 1 to 6 p.m. today, Evangelical United Methodist Church, 1000 Flaxmill Road, Huntington; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jay Community Center, 115 E. Water St., Portland; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11337 Old U.S. 27 South.

Library

ADAMS PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM: 128 S. Third St., Decatur; 260-724-2605; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; visit with Santa and create a holiday craft.

Seniors

SENIOR LUNCHEON: Noon today; Salamonie Lake Interpretive Center, 3691 S. New Holland Road, Andrews; ages 50 or older; Brad Bumgardner with the Audubon Society will explore all things birding in Indiana and an introduction to the common birds of Indiana; bring a side dish to share, a beverage and table service; chili will be provided; a $1 donation will be accepted; reservations at 260-468-2127.